Adele Shares Her Summer 2019 Highlights in Smiley Photos Months After Simon Konecki Split

Adele is soaking up the summer sun!

The singer, 31, gave fans a glimpse as to how she’s been spending her last few months, and it seems the star has been embracing the single life by turning to the great outdoors.

Adele, who split with husband Simon Konecki in April, shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram Sunday that featured her many summertime adventures, including climbing a mountain on a scenic hike and posing in what appears to be the Antelope Canyon in Arizona.

“Summer 2019 💫,” she captioned her first post since June.

In other photos, Adele holds up a hand as her hair whips around her head and covers her face, and laughs with a friend at what appears to be a campsite.

The “Hello” singer is also seen kicking her feet up and laughing while wearing pajamas on a boat.

The sunny shots come four months after she and Konecki, who share 6-year-old son Angelo, went their separate ways after nearly seven years together.

“Adele and Simon’s relationship never seemed traditional,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Throughout their relationship when Adele was in Los Angeles, weeks would sometimes go by before they were spotted together. Simon always seemed to do his own thing while Adele was spending time with Angelo in L.A.”

The Grammy winner appeared to address the split in a lengthy Instagram caption she wrote ahead of her 31st birthday in May.

“This is 31…thank f-ing god 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to learn from it all,” she wrote on Instagram. “No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ‘ol year and I’m going to spend it all on myself.”

She also appeared to hint at new music, which would be her first since she dropped 25 in 2015.

“30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you,” she wrote, a reference to the fact that all of her albums are named after the age at which she wrote them.