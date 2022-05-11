Adele Shares Series of Loved-Up Photos with Boyfriend Rich Paul: 'Time Flies'

dele and Rich Paul pose for a photo during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 20, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Field

dele and Rich Paul pose for a photo during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 20, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Field

Adele and Rich Paul are lucky in love!

The "Easy on Me" singer put swirling breakup rumors to rest on Wednesday with a sweet carousel of photos that offered fans an intimate look at her life with boyfriend Paul.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Time flies 💋 ✨ ♥️," she captioned the post.

In the first photo, Adele, 34, and Paul, 40, hold what appear to be a pair of keys while standing in front of a large house, and in another, she laughs behind the counter of a McDonald's restaurant as Paul watches from the other side of the register.

Other photos feature the happy couple wearing matching T-shirts in the crowd at a softball game, and sharing a kiss in a hotel room on what appears to be the night Adele filmed her Adele One Night Only CBS special in November.

The final photo shows the singer holding a fortune cookie that reads, "You have found good company — enjoy."

The loved-up display comes just after the couple weathered breakup rumors after Paul was spotted in Miami with his client LeBron James on Adele's 34th birthday.

A source told PEOPLE shortly after that despite spending her big day apart, the pair — who dined together in Napa Valley on Sunday — were still together.

"Adele is still seeing Rich. They are both very busy though," the source said. "She is working on her residency and Rich is busy with his clients. They see each other when they can."

RELATED VIDEO: Adele Sparks Engagement Speculation with a Massive Diamond Ring at the BRIT Awards

She and Paul, who were first photographed together in July, were last seen together in February, when they held hands courtside at the NBA All-Star Game.

The Grammy winner wrote on Instagram that she's "never been happier" in a post marking her 34th birthday on May 5.