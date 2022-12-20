Watch Adele Serenade Boyfriend Rich Paul with 'Happy Birthday' in Vegas as He Turns 41

Adele is helping boyfriend Rich Paul celebrate another year around the sun.

Over the weekend, during one of her Las Vegas residency shows, the "Hello" singer marked the sport agent's 41st birthday by serenading him onstage.

In a video captured by Twitter user @shannonguestphotography, Adele, 34, said, "I love you more than life itself — we wish you happy birthday."

She then goes on to lead the crowd in singing the "Happy Birthday" song and let out a big laugh afterward.

The "Easy on Me" singer kicked off her long-awaited Weekends with Adele residency in November.

The concert at Caesars Palace marked the first of 32 Adele shows at the venue, coming nearly a year after she postponed the Las Vegas residency in late January. At the time, she told fans that she "tried my hardest" to pull the show together in time, but fell short. During her first show, she told fans the wait paid off.

"Thank you so much for coming back to me," Adele told the crowd, per The Guardian. "It looks just like I imagined it would, it's just perfect, thank you."

As for her time with Paul, Adele opened up about her relationship during a "Happy Hour with Adele" live stream in October to celebrate the release of her "I Drink Wine" music video. During the happy hour, a fan asked the British singer what she does to find happiness — and she mentioned "making special time for Rich."

Meanwhile, in August, the 30 musician was featured on the cover of ELLE's September issue, where she opened up about falling in love with Paul.

Adele and Rich Paul. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," Adele told the magazine.

When asked by ELLE if she would ever want to remarry after divorcing ex Simon Konecki in 2019 — with whom she shares 10-year-old son Angelo — the star replied, "Yes, absolutely."

"I definitely want more kids," Adele explained. "I'm a homemaker, and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is [my upcoming Las Vegas residency]. I wanna f---ing nail it."

Adele and Paul were first seen together publicly at an NBA game in July 2021. After they were spotted courtside, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the artist had been dating the sports agent for "a few months."