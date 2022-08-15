Adele Says 'There Was Just No Soul' in Her Las Vegas Residency Before She Postponed: 'Worst Moment'

Adele's decision to postpone her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency wasn't an easy one — but at the time, she knew it was the right thing to do.

Speaking to ELLE for the cover of its September issue, Adele opened up about how difficult it was to tell fans she would be postponing the residency, originally set to kick off last January at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"There was just no soul in it," the "Hello" singer, 34, told the outlet. "The stage setup wasn't right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment."

And while Adele felt like this was "the worst moment" in her career "by far" — she's proud of herself for realizing it wasn't right.

"The first couple of months was really, really hard. I was embarrassed," the 30 songstress explained. "But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don't think many people would have done what I did. I'm very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs."

Now, months after she announced the postponement, she's teasing what fans can expect from her reimagined show, which begins in November.

"I want to tell the story of the beginning of my career to now. I'm not gonna give too much about it, but the show grows. The show grows," she said. "It's all about the music, and it's really, really nostalgic. It's gonna be really beautiful."

Adele postponed the show in late January, only one day before it was scheduled to kick off. She shared the news through an emotional video on Instagram and said her team was "up against so much" and they'd "run out of time."

Later, in February, she said that the residency "is absolutely 100% happening this year" during her appearance on the Graham Norton Show.

"It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year," she told the host. "Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"

She also reflected on her decision in July with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.

"I definitely felt everyone's disappointment, and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down," she told the BBC host Lauren Laverne. "I thought I could pull it together and make it work, and I couldn't, and I stand by that decision."

The "Easy on Me" songstress also revealed that she was mercilessly criticized for her decision.

"I was a shell of a person for a couple of months," she admitted. "I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal."