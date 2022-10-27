Adele is opening up about what's currently making her happy — and one of those things is her relationship with Rich Paul.

During a recent "Happy Hour with Adele" live stream to celebrate the release of her "I Drink Wine" music video, a fan asked Adele to name a few things she's been doing lately to find happiness, and the 34-year-old English singer-songwriter spoke about online shopping, mobile games and making time for her sports agent boyfriend.

"I've been buying a lot of clothes — online shopping," she said in response to the fan's question. "I'm not a hoarder, I just like to buy a lot of things, 'cause I don't really do very much. Not in like a Michael Jackson way of like, 'I'll have that one, and I'll have this one' — not like that, but just like, 'What if I need an outfit for this?'"

Adele noted that she doesn't often "go anywhere" and has no reason to buy so much stuff, so she recently cleaned out some of her closet. "I have this spare bedroom in my house, and it was just filled with rails of stuff, and I gave it all away. I have this new, clear bedroom, which is amazing," she explained. "But I do love to buy things, like sneakers and sweats — I have so many sweats — and stuff like that."

She then spoke about a phone game she's been playing quite often. "It's the only app I've ever spent money on. I'm really annoyed at myself," said the "Easy On Me" performer, who couldn't remember its name but described the game as similar to Wordle. "I'm on level 900."

Continuing the list of things making her happy, Adele spoke about Paul, 40, and her furry friends at home, Bobby and Freddy: "I'd say that and my dogs, and then making special time for Rich and stuff like that. I mean, the season just started, and believe me, I'm actually a really big basketball fan. Thank God. So, I've also been doing that."

Rich Paul, Adele, Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart. Courtesy Royal Oak

Finally, she detailed a few things she's looking to spend more time focusing on. "I'd like to start learning how to sketch a bit better at some point," said Adele. "But it's funny, 'cause I always say to my friends, 'I need a hobby.' 'Cause my hobby is singing, but it's also my job now, so it kind of takes that thing I do for myself away from it."

It seems Adele's been following through on her goal to spend time with her partner. Earlier this month, the Grammy winner and Paul stepped out on a double date with Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, at a party for watch brand Audemars Piguet.