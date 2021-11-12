The singer opened up about her 2019 divorce from Simon Konecki in the December cover story of Rolling Stone

Adele Says Simon Konecki Divorce 'Devastated' and 'Embarrassed' Her: 'You Feel Like You Didn't Do a Good Job'

Adele is once again opening up about her divorce from ex Simon Konecki.

In the December cover story of Rolling Stone, the singer, 33, recalled what it was like to have the news of their separation made public in 2019.

"It made me really sad," Adele said. "Then having so many people that I don't know know that I didn't make that work … it f---ing devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn't do a good job."

Adele said that neither she nor Konecki, 47, were to blame for the end of their seven-year marriage. Instead, she felt she needed change because she "didn't really know myself."

"I thought I did," she said. "I don't know if it was because of my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my thirties, but I just didn't like who I was."

After her divorce, Adele said she threw herself "headfirst" into anything that she felt "could soothe my anxiety" — including working out in the gym.

"[I figured] if I can transform my strength and my body like this, surely I can do it to my emotions and to my brain and to my inner well-being," she said. "That was what drove me. It just coincided with all of the emotional work that I was doing with myself as a visual for it, basically."

Adele and Simon Konecki Adele and Simon Konecki in 2013 | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

While Adele's upcoming album 30 was certainly inspired by her divorce, it also explores other topics, including her relationship with her and Konecki's 9-year-old son Angelo.

According to Rolling Stone, Adele tells Angelo through the album's R&B lullaby "My Little Love" that "mama's got a lot to learn." The outlet reports that the song also includes voice memos of Angelo asking tough questions about his parents' divorce.

"It was unbearable," she said of having to explain the situation to Angelo, "and so if I started getting anxious about something I might or might not have said, I could just listen back to this and be like, 'OK, I'm fine.'"

Adele has since found love again with boyfriend Rich Paul, whom she started dating at the beginning of 2021. She called the relationship the most "incredible, openhearted, and easiest" one she's ever been in.

Adele Covers the December Issue of Rolling Stone Adele | Credit: Photographed by Theo Wenner for Rolling Stone

During the interview, she also discussed how the COVID-related delay of her album almost caused her to nix its release altogether.

"If it wasn't coming out now, I think I probably would never put it out," Adele revealed. "I know I would've changed my mind and been like, 'It's moved on. Let's start the next album.' And I couldn't do that to this album. I feel like it deserves to come out."

When it comes to touring with her new music, Adele explained that COVID is still playing a factor in her plans.

"It's too unpredictable, with all the rules and stuff," she said. "I don't want anyone coming to my show scared. And I don't want to get Covid, either."