Adele Says Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Is in 'Trouble' After Her Breakup Song Performance on 'Fallon'

Adele is weighing in on Shakira's recent breakup song about her ex, Gerard Piqué.

After the Colombian superstar performed "BZRP Music Session #53" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last week, Adele spoke about the scathing track during one of her recent Las Vegas residency concerts.

While walking through the crowd at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the 34-year-old Grammy winner asked a fan to name her favorite musician — besides herself — in a video shared by a fan account on social media.

The audience member said she likes Shakira, to which Adele replied, "Oh, I saw her performance last night on Jimmy Fallon … Oh, her ex-husband's in trouble!" (Shakira, 46, and Piqué, 36, share two sons — Milan, 9, and Sasha ,7, but the pair was never married.)

The pair announced their separation last June after more than a decade together. In January, Shakira unveiled a new collaboration with Argentine producer Bizarrap titled "BZRP Music Session #53" on Thursday, which features specific lyrics about their split, its aftermath and the soccer star's current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

Shakira and Bizarrap appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week to perform the track for a ravenous audience of fans and sit for an interview, during which she spoke about having a "very rough year."

"The thing with this song is it has become an anthem for so many women out there. I've had a very rough year after my separation, and writing this song has been so important to me," she said. "It's been a healthy way to channel my emotions."

In "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," Shakira sings lyrics about the breakup in Spanish: "You go around saying you're a champion / And when I needed you / You gave your worst version."

"After we put out this song, I really felt like I don't even have fans out there," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "I have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things that I have been through, who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who had to put up with so much crap the way I had to."

"And you know, I did write the song for me," added the "She Wolf" performer. "But also, I feel that it was meant to be — and probably for so many women out there that needed a forum, too, and a voice to represent them in so many ways."

Shakira also said that Milan encouraged her to work with Bizarrap. "He told me, 'Mom, you've got to collaborate with Bizarrap. You have to get on a song with Bizarrap, because you guys are gonna be No. 1,'" recalled the musician.

"He sent a voice note to my manager, Jaime. He said, 'You got to put my mom together with Bizarrap on a song because they're going to be No. 1,'" she continued. "And he was right."

Since its release, "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" has reached No. 1 in several countries and become Shakira's first top-10 hit in the United States since 2007's "Beautiful Liar" with Beyoncé. The song has also helped the singer break 14 Guinness World Records, including becoming the fastest Latin song to reach 100 million views on YouTube.