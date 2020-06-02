"I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice," the singer said

Adele Says George Floyd Killing 'Sent Shockwaves Around the World'

Adele is sharing her reaction to the tragic killing of George Floyd and the ongoing protests about systemic racism and police brutality.

On Monday, the singer spoke out about Floyd's death on Instagram, expressing her support for the peaceful protests and marches around the globe and how the world needs to educate themselves to move forward.

"George Floyd's murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless others that haven't," the 32-year old wrote.

"Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum. So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking and keep learning!" Adele urged her followers.

The singer explained it is "important we don't get disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now," adding that "this is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it’s about inequality."

The artist's post comes one week after the May 25 death of Floyd, 46, who died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for several minutes despite Floyd’s cries for help. Chauvin has since been arrested for third-degree murder.

And while protests in honor of Floyd's life have erupted throughout the United States, Adele noted that the movement "isn't only about America!"

"Racism is alive and well everywhere," she said.

"I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice ♥️," the Grammy-winner wrote, adding the hashtags "black lives matter," "george floyd" and "say their names."

Adele is just one of many celebrities that have spoken out about Floyd's killing and the culture surrounding race.

Over the weekend, Halsey and boyfriend Yungblud joined a demonstration in Los Angeles.

"[Police officers] fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line … and they [tear] gassed and fired," she tweeted Saturday, later sharing video on her Instagram Story. The singer then detailed more of her experience throughout the weekend, directing followers on where to leave much-needed supplies and sharing what it was like for her to march.

"I dont know how to articulate the horrors of today. NG + officers firing rounds into kneeling crowds," she wrote. "We dont have enough medics on the ground on our side. I was treating injuries I am not qualified to. So much blood spilled. If you have med training pls go + standby outskirts."

Ariana Grande and boyfriend Dalton Gomez also peacefully protested this weekend "all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood," the singer shared on Instagram.

"People beeped and cheered along. we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving." Grande called for the media to "cover this too please," adding the hashtag, "#BLACKLIVESMATTER."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

•Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

•ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.