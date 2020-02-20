She's Back! Adele Says Fans Can Expect a New Album in September, 5 Years After She Released 25

Will Adele fans soon be saying hello from the other side of a new music drought?

While performing at her best friend’s wedding over the weekend, the 31-year-old singer told friends to “expect my album in September,” in Instagram videos of the night.

The Grammy winner hasn’t released new music since 2015’s 25, which featured singles like “Hello” and “Send My Love (To Your New Lover).”

The album, her third studio release, earned Adele five Grammys in 2017, including Album of the Year.

In her acceptance speech for that award, the songstress gave a shoutout to her fellow nominee, Beyoncé.

“My artist of my life is Beyoncé, and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental,” Adele said tearfully from the stage.

Adele went on a bit of a hiatus since then, but has been making headlines recently for her significant weight loss.

“She looked like herself but also so different — beautiful but almost unrecognizable,” a source told PEOPLE of Adele’s appearance at an Oscars afterparty.

The singer told a fan while she was vacationing in Anguilla with Harry Styles and James Corden that she lost 100 lbs., PEOPLE previously reported.

Another source told PEOPLE that the musician has been following a strict diet and fitness routine — but it’s not all about the physical change for the mother of one.

“It’s easy to just focus on her physical transformation, but this is really about something bigger,” an insider said. “She got to the point where she didn’t feel great. She knew she had to change something because she wants to be the healthiest mom possible.”

“Her whole focus during the weight loss journey has really how been all about how she can be healthier and how can she treat her body better,” the insider said. “It was never about losing weight. Her weight loss happened because she has cut down drinking and is eating more real food. But she now loves her physical transformation too. She is more confident, dresses differently and she just seems happier overall.”

Adele shares 7-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The couple split last year after getting married in 2016.

