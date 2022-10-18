Is Kevin Hart coaching Adele's boyfriend to become one of the Real Husbands of Hollywood in the future?

On Monday, the comedian took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself and wife Eniko enjoying a double date with Adele and Rich Paul at a party for watch brand Audemars Piguet.

"Celebrating 50years of greatness with my amazing partners @audemarspiguet ….If you know me then you know my love for watches!!!!!" wrote Hart, 43, in the post's caption.

The Jumanji star, whose Gran Coramino tequila brand was served at the outing, continued: "We drank @grancoramino and talk time pieces all night….my type of party!!!!!"

Each of the four individuals donned all black for the event, sponsored by the watch brand and held in Beverly Hills, California, with the 34-year-old "Hello" singer wearing a high-neck dress with long sleeves and Paul, 40, in a solid black sweater and pants.

Hart sported a black quarter-zip sweater with subtle argyle print, while Eniko, 38, wore a black long-sleeve dress with sheer cutouts.

Other photos featured in Hart's Instagram post feature him posing with Eniko, laughing with Paul and a solo shot featuring the comedian gazing at his branded tequila bottles.

Last month, Adele won her first-ever Emmy Award, adding to her multiple Grammy wins and 2013 Oscar for "Skyfall." In suitably down-to-earth style, the London-based performer celebrated on Instagram, writing, "Bloody hell I'm pleased as punch!"

Adele. Adele/Instagram

"Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!!," Adele added beside a photo of her clutching her new award. "Trust me to officially have an EGO 🤣"

"Thank you so much @televisionacad," she continued. "I'm so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved. @griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees x."

Adele won her Emmy in the "outstanding variety special (pre-recorded)" category for Adele: One Night Only and is now just a Tony award away from achieving the rare, four-of-a-kind sweep known as an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony).