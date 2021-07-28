"They have mutual friends in common," a source tells PEOPLE of Adele and her new beau Rich Paul, whom she's been dating for "a few months"

Adele and Rich Paul Are 'Not Super Serious' but 'They're Having a Good Time': Source

Summer is heating up, and so is Adele's new romance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Since then, they've also been spotted out on a double date in New York City on July 22.

"It's not super serious, but they're having a good time," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "They have mutual friends in common, so that's been nice. She's having fun and being social."

The once-reclusive star has indeed been more public in recent months. Since separating from her ex-husband, entrepreneur Simon Konecki, in 2019 after seven years together, Adele — whose divorce was finalized in March — "has relaxed a lot," says the source. "She's not quite as private as when she was married."

Adele Adele and Rich Paul | Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty

Along with stepping into the dating game, Adele — who was previously linked to British rapper Skepta last fall — has also embraced new career opportunities, including hosting Saturday Night Live last October.

Additionally, she has "new music that is ready to be released when she thinks the time is right," says a friend of Adele, whose fans have been eagerly awaiting a new album since the 2015 release of her Grammy-winning 25. "She is living her life and doing great."

RELATED VIDEO: Adele Celebrates Her 33rd Birthday with Series of Fun Snapshots: 'Thirty Free'

Through it all, Adele's 8-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with Konecki, continues to be her top priority.

"She is having a great summer with Angelo. They are spending most of their time in L.A.," says the friend, who adds that Adele also remains focused on "staying healthy and working out."