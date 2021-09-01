Adele and Boyfriend Rich Paul 'Act Like They Are Getting More Serious': Source
Adele seems "very happy," a source tells PEOPLE exclusively on her relationship with Rich Paul
Adele's relationship is heating up!
The singer, 33, and top sports agent Rich Paul, 40, attended his client LeBron James's wife Savannah's birthday party on Aug. 27 in West Hollywood — and the couple is acting like they're "getting more serious," a source confirmed to PEOPLE.
"They went to LeBron James' party together. He often brings her around his friends. She seems to be getting along with everyone," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. "They act like they are getting more serious."
The source also added that the singer is "very happy" in her relationship.
"She is having fun dating Rich. They spend a lot of time together. Adele seems very happy," says the source of the couple.
In July, a source confirmed the couple had been dating for a "few months" after they sat courtside together at an NBA game in Phoenix.
Adele finalized her divorce in March from her entrepreneur ex-husband Simon Konecki after seven years together. The couple share 8-year-old son Angelo. A source previously told PEOPLE that since her divorce, the singer had "relaxed a lot" and she's "not quite as private as when she was married."
Shortly after the news broke of Adele's relationship with Paul, a source told PEOPLE that the couple was not "super serious."
"It's not super serious, but they're having a good time," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They have mutual friends in common, so that's been nice. She's having fun and being social."
However, aside from her dating life, the singer — who was previously linked to British rapper Skepta — is also "focused on staying healthy and in shape," says the source.
At Savannah's birthday party, the "Hello" singer was captured by James singing and dancing along to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" in an Instagram story video.
The singer was spotted sitting on a platform and bopping along to the raunchy track as a nearby dancer strutted around a pole.
