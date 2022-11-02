Adele Reveals How We've All Been Pronouncing Her Name Incorrectly

Adele has one of the most famous names in the world — but that doesn't mean we all know how to say it!

The Grammy Award-winning artist, 34, set the record straight about her moniker in a recent Q&A with fans in Los Angeles to promote the release of her "I Drink Wine" music video.

"Love that," Adele said after a fan via satellite from London asked her a question about songwriting. "She said my name perfectly!"

The correct pronunciation is "uh-dale," not "ah-dell," according to the star, who then moved on to answer the woman's question.

In the same Q&A, the songwriter also shared the answer to whether she is interested in completing the elusive pursuit of an EGOT, having already bagged an Emmy, Oscar and multiple Grammy awards.

"I can't lie guys, I'm not a massive Broadway fan," she said. "I know, I know. I'm talking about musicals though because I've been seeing a couple of plays but I don't think I've seen enough."

Adele/YouTube

The one musical role she thinks she might be able to swing? Playing Rose in Gypsy.

Adele saw a production of the Arthur Laurents musical, and the number "Rose's Turn" particularly stood out to her.

"I did love the role of the mum in it. She has a song when she was like, 'I wanted to do all of this' and she's jealous of her own daughter and she's really caught up about it," she said. "At one bit, she was just a bitch in it, which I could nail."

Adele. Adele/YouTube

Adele is set to kick off her "Weekends with Adele" residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum later this month, which will run through March 2023.

While she's just finally getting the show off the ground following a postponement earlier this year, she admitted that she has considered transforming the show into something that could offer her a future Tony victory.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I don't think I've seen enough [Broadway] as a grown-up to know if I would want to do it. I was wondering, 'Do I just move the show from Vegas to Broadway and win the Tony?' I actually prefer the sound of an EGO than an EGOT," Adele said at the event. "EGO is fun. But never say never. If I move to New York, I get bored, I'll be on that stage in a hot second."