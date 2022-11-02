Adele Reveals How We've All Been Pronouncing Her Name Incorrectly

The Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner says the correct pronunciation is a long "A" sound on the second syllable

By
Published on November 2, 2022 08:15 AM
CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty

Adele has one of the most famous names in the world — but that doesn't mean we all know how to say it!

The Grammy Award-winning artist, 34, set the record straight about her moniker in a recent Q&A with fans in Los Angeles to promote the release of her "I Drink Wine" music video.

"Love that," Adele said after a fan via satellite from London asked her a question about songwriting. "She said my name perfectly!"

The correct pronunciation is "uh-dale," not "ah-dell," according to the star, who then moved on to answer the woman's question.

In the same Q&A, the songwriter also shared the answer to whether she is interested in completing the elusive pursuit of an EGOT, having already bagged an Emmy, Oscar and multiple Grammy awards.

"I can't lie guys, I'm not a massive Broadway fan," she said. "I know, I know. I'm talking about musicals though because I've been seeing a couple of plays but I don't think I've seen enough."

Adele - I Drink Wine Music Video
Adele/YouTube

The one musical role she thinks she might be able to swing? Playing Rose in Gypsy.

Adele saw a production of the Arthur Laurents musical, and the number "Rose's Turn" particularly stood out to her.

"I did love the role of the mum in it. She has a song when she was like, 'I wanted to do all of this' and she's jealous of her own daughter and she's really caught up about it," she said. "At one bit, she was just a bitch in it, which I could nail."

Adele - I Drink Wine Music Video
Adele. Adele/YouTube

Adele is set to kick off her "Weekends with Adele" residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum later this month, which will run through March 2023.

While she's just finally getting the show off the ground following a postponement earlier this year, she admitted that she has considered transforming the show into something that could offer her a future Tony victory.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I don't think I've seen enough [Broadway] as a grown-up to know if I would want to do it. I was wondering, 'Do I just move the show from Vegas to Broadway and win the Tony?' I actually prefer the sound of an EGO than an EGOT," Adele said at the event. "EGO is fun. But never say never. If I move to New York, I get bored, I'll be on that stage in a hot second."

Related Articles
Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022
Adele Reveals the One Broadway Show She'd Consider Doing to Complete EGOT: 'Never Say Never'
Adele - I Drink Wine Music Video
Adele Floats Through a Forest, Flirts with 'Insecure' Star Kendrick Sampson in 'I Drink Wine' Video
CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Adele and Rich Paul attend the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Adele Says What Makes Her Happy Is 'Making Special Time' for Rich Paul — and 'Online Shopping'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Lin-Manuel Miranda attends Netflix's tick, tick...BOOM! World Premiere on November 10, 2021 at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix)
New Kander & Ebb Musical 'New York, New York' Heads to Broadway with Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Roger Bart and Christopher Loyd Back to the Future Musical Teaser
'Back to the Future: The Musical' Announces Broadway Dates with the Help of Christopher Lloyd
Adele wins Emmy Award
Adele Says She 'Officially' Has an 'EGO' After Winning Emmy: 'I'm Pleased as Punch!'
Angela Lansbury
Remembering Angela Lansbury's Life in Pictures
Gayle King and Jennifer Hudson on CBS Mornings
Jennifer Hudson Says She's 'Still Processing' EGOT Status: 'It Came as a Surprise'
Common
Common to Make Broadway Debut in 'Between Riverside and Crazy' — Inching Closer to EGOT Status
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 30: Eminem attends Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images);LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 16: Nancy Shevell and Paul McCartney attend Stella McCartney's Autumn 2018 Collection Launch on January 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images); LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage ); LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney attend the World Premiere of "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years" at Odeon Leicester Square on September 15, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Adele, Eminem, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Now Only Need Tony Awards to Reach EGOT Status
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson Shows Off Her EGOT Hardware in New Photo: 'I Will Always Be 17!'
Jennifer Hudson attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City.
Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Completing Her EGOT Trophy Set as Her Tony Award Finally Arrives
US singer-songwriter Lizzo poses with the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls" during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
23 Singers Who Have Won Emmys, Including Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and More
74th Primetime Emmys - show
Lizzo's Emmy Win Means She's Halfway to EGOT as Fans Celebrate 'Big Grrrls' ' Success
NEW ORLEANS JAZZ FESTIVAL Photo of EARTH WIND & FIRE
Earth, Wind & Fire Songwriter Says There's 'No Significance' to Sept. 21 Date in 'September'
“Bad Cinderella” announcement story
Andrew Lloyd Webber Announces His 'Bad Cinderella' Musical Is Coming to Broadway, Reveals Its Star