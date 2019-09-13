Adele Requests Joint Custody of Son Angelo, 6, with Ex Simon Konecki in Divorce Filing

Adele plans to co-parent with ex Simon Konecki.

The singer, who filed for divorce from her estranged husband on Thursday in Los Angeles, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to her divorce filing obtained by PEOPLE.

Adele, 31, is requesting joint and physical custody of their 6-year-old son Angelo.

Spousal support, as well as the separation of their assets and properties, will be determined in mediation, according to the documents.

It is believed she and Konecki did not sign a prenup when they wed, according to numerous U.K. outlets. Because Adele chose to file for divorce in the state of California — where they own property and Konecki’s business has a base of operations — he could be entitled to as much as half of the singer’s earnings.

RELATED: Adele Is ‘Perky as Hell’ After Difficult Divorce — and Itching to Share New Music with Fans: Sources

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The Grammy winner’s filing comes five months after she and Konecki, 45, announced in a joint statement that they had split following seven years together. According to the filing, the pair wed in May 2018 and their date of separation was not stated.

Her reps, Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh, released a statement to the Associated Press in April, confirming their breakup. “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment,” the statement read.

The newly single mom of one is focused on living a fulfilling life with their son, according to multiple sources who told PEOPLE that Adele and her estranged husband are “eager to stay friendly because of their child.”

“They’re raising Angelo with love, warmth and real respect for each other,” a music source said. “She just seems happy being a mom and working.”