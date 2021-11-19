Adele Releases Fourth Studio Album 30 — Her First Project in 6 Years

On Friday, the 33-year-old singer released her fourth studio album 30, which follows previous records from the star including 2008's 19, 2011's 21 and 2015's 25.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

30 marks Adele's first album following her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, who serves as an inspiration for the project alongside the former couple's 9-year-old son Angelo.

Adele is set to promote her latest album in an ITV concert special on Sunday, titled An Audience with Adele. She will also put on two concerts in London's Hyde Park in July 2022.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Adele announced her return to the music scene when she teased her comeback track "Easy on Me" with a black-and-white clip that featured her inserting a cassette tape into a player as she sat behind the wheel of a car.

Days later, the "Someone Like You" singer announced that 30 would be released — almost six years to the day since she dropped her last record.

In a candid statement shared on Instagram, Adele revealed she'd started work on the album nearly three years ago — and was in a completely different place than she expected to be.

Last weekend, the mother of one's CBS special aired, which saw her perform tracks old and new, as well as sit down for an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey. There, the pair touched on topics such as her new music, her relationships and her weight loss.

RELATED VIDEO: Adele Says She's in a 'Strong Place Now' After Upcoming Album 30 'Was Bloody Hard to Make'

In October, Adele chatted about 30 while appearing on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Greg James and discussed how the album was "bloody hard to make."

Speaking about the journey of making the LP, Adele said, "I definitely feel like I lost sight of and lost the appreciation of what a gift it is to be into music and be able to make it."

"I think I got a bit frightened of it for a while and it really, really took care of me big time. Not just making this record, my own record, but diving back into old records of other people's that I loved, discovering new artists on Soundcloud or whatever," she continued. "It brought so much joy to my life being able to listen to music and wail at the top of my lungs along to me own bloody songs as I was writing them."

"... But yeah, it was bloody hard work to make. I was singing things I didn't even realize I was feeling or thinking," Adele added. "But I'm really, really proud of it and I feel like I can't unlock a door for my own mental health and take the key with me. I've got to leave it in the door for everyone else and I'm in a strong place now where I feel like I can put that vulnerability out."