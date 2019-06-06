'Watch the Queen Conquer': Adele Flawlessly Raps Nicki Minaj's 'Monster' Verse  

Adele conquered a new genre this week.

At a #NoMoreWackParties event in Los Angeles, Adele wasn’t in the mood for her typical ballads and showed off her rap skills instead, busting out Nicki Minaj’s entire verse from Kanye West‘s “Monster.”

The 15-time Grammy Award winner sported a long flannel shirt over a black top and pants, complete with white sneakers and hoop earrings with her hair pulled back into a tight bun, as partygoers cheered her on. She later joined everyone on the dance floor, getting down to Beyoncé’s “Formation.”

A fellow partygoer shared a series of videos of Adele rapping and dancing, writing, “Queen #Adele completely slays #NickiMinaj’s Monster verse at #NoMoreWackParties event tonight.”

However, this wasn’t Adele’s first time perfectly rapping “Monster.” During her Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden in 2016, she first awed fans with her talent and even got a response from Minaj herself.

“Adele is mad ratchet. I can’t take her #UK #WutsGood,” the rapper tweeted with the laughing emoji, impressed with Adele’s take on her verse.

And Adele used a screengrab of herself from the Carpool Karaoke video to make a meme with which she broke her silence about her split from husband Simon Konecki.

“When you catch yourself in your feelings then you remember who you are,” she captioned two photos of herself — one where she’s looking distressed and another from her Carpool Karaoke segment in which she looks as empowered as ever.

The couple, who share 6-year-old son Angelo, called it quits in April after more than seven years together. Prior to the “Hello” singer’s hilarious meme, the couple released a joint statement through their representatives.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” the singer’s representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh said in a statement to the Associated Press at the time. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Just two weeks after announcing the split, Adele celebrated her 31st birthday and teased a new album.

“This is 31…thank f—ing god 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all,” she shared in a long Instagram post at the time, hinting at her separation from Konecki.

The singer, known for naming her albums after her age, later added, “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.”