Adele Previews Anxiety Anthem 'Hold On' in Nostalgic Amazon Holiday Commercial

Adele is on a roll!

Adele, 33, previewed another new song, titled "Hold On," from her upcoming album 30 on Monday in a nostalgic Amazon holiday commercial — which sheds light on the realities of living with anxiety.

The commercial follows a young girl walking through a subway station and into the chaos of a city. She then goes about her daily life as she meets with friends, sits in class and goes to a nightclub while something is evidently wrong.

adele Adele | Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

A voiceover then says "In other news, cases of anxiety in young adults are rising as experts warn of the effects on well-being caused by the pandemic."

Meanwhile, Adele's new single plays in the background, "I swear to God I'm such a mess, the harder I try I regret / Every day feels like the road I'm on, might just open up and swallow me whole. Let time be patient / Let pain be gracious / Just hold on, just hold on / I will survive."

After finding solace in bird watching, the young girl receives a package from Amazon with a bird feeder — and it brings a slight smile to her face.

"Hold On" is Adele's second release from her fourth album set to be released on Nov. 19. This first was "Easy on Me," which was released on Oct. 14.

The singer first announced the date for her album in October, and at the time, she released a candid statement to go with it. In the statement, the "Hello" singer wrote she had started working on the album nearly three years ago — and was in a completely different place than she expected to be.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly three years ago," the hitmaker said at the time. "Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly — willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

Last week, the singer released the tracklist for her album and revealed that it will include 12 tracks — while its deluxe version will feature an additional three songs, including a version of "Easy On Me" with Chris Stapleton.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the singer was spotted with her boyfriend Rich Paul making an exit at the filming for her upcoming television special, An Audience with Adele at the London Palladium. It was her first U.K. performance in four years, per The Independent.