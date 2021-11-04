"It's all smoke and mirrors!" the singer wrote on Instagram about the music video for "Easy on Me"

Adele Get Slapped by Flying Paper, Loses Reception and Fails to Play a Cassette in Hilarious Bloopers

Go easy on her!

Adele may have broken virtually all streaming records with her new song "Easy on Me," but that doesn't mean there weren't some silly slip-ups while recording the song's video! On Thursday, the British songstress shared a blooper-filled, behind-the-scenes look at the making of her music video.

Throughout the video, the 33-year-old breaks character with laughter and struggles to play a tap in a cassette into the vintage car. (Cue the silly groans.)

"It's all smoke and mirrors! Here's all the bloopers from the Easy On Me video 🤣," she captioned the montage.

Early in the video, she answers a phone and among laughs says,, "Hello? Yeah, I can hear you. No, not me!"

In one more serious scene, she struggles to pick up a suitcase and put on a pair of sunglasses.

"This f—ing coat!" she says in the video, before angrily dropping the suitcase in another take. "I've got the f—ing sunglasses on."

In another part of the montage, she breaks into laughter as wind blows into her face and flying papers slap her in the face.

During one scene where she's supposed to drive, she asks her production team, "I don't know how long to close my eyes for because I'm driving, obviously."

Adele's fans loved the video.

"adele is SO british it's actually so funny 😭," one fan commented. "HER TRYING TO PUSH IT IN WITH HER NAIL HAS ME DYING," added another referring to a take where she tries to put in a cassette into the player.

"Adele singing her heart out," wrote a third fan. "*gets smacked in the face with a piece of paper* ❤️😂"

The new blooper video comes several days after she announced the tracklist for her upcoming album. (The deluxe edition features a rendition of "Easy on Me" alongside Chris Stapleton.) Other songs on the album are "I Drink Wine," "Woman Like Me" and "Love Is a Game."

When announcing 30 to the world earlier this month, Adele said she started working on the album nearly three years ago — and was in a completely different place than she expected to be.