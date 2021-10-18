Adele Reveals She Played Drake Her New Album, and Asked 'Do You Think This Is What People Want?'

Not everyone had to wait five years to hear new music from Adele – and certainly not Drake, who got a sneak preview of his close pal's latest album 30 long before the rest of the world.

Adele, 33, revealed that she used the Canadian rapper as a sounding board for some of the tracks on her forthcoming album.

"I played it to Drake maybe last year when he was in town just to get… I'm like, 'Do you think this is like, what people want or not want?' And he was like, 'Absolutely,'" she said on the U.K. radio show Capital Breakfast.

Though the "Rolling in the Deep" singer said that she typically doesn't play her music to celebrity friends ahead of time, Drake was an exception.

"No, I don't send it around to various people being like, 'Can I get your thoughts on this?'" she said. "It's always just about how it makes me feel. Quality control is my forte. And I can write a song about my own experiences and my own life and stuff like that."

"People certainly aren't waiting for a club banger from me. I feel like I'm gonna give people what it is that they've been missing while I've been away," she added.

"One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single 😁," he wrote atop a photo of the singer. "@adele 💖💖💖 WOIIIIIIII"

Adele, meanwhile, praised Drake's album Certified Lover Boy as her favorite album of the year in an Instagram Live earlier this month.

The Grammy winner's fourth studio album — which she has said is all about her divorce from Simon Konecki — is slated for release on Nov. 19.

She told the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Greg James last week that the album was "bloody hard to make."

"I definitely feel like I lost sight of and lost the appreciation of what a gift it is to be into music and be able to make it," she said. "I think I got a bit frightened of it for a while and it really, really took care of me big time."

"Not just making this record, my own record, but diving back into old records of other people's that I loved, discovering new artists on Soundcloud or whatever," she continued. "It brought so much joy to my life being able to listen to music and wail at the top of my lungs along to me own bloody songs as I was writing them."

Adele will celebrate the album's release with a two-hour CBS special called Adele One Night Only, which will be filmed in Los Angeles and air on Nov. 14.