Adele Shares Photos with Pals Including Nicole Richie from Album Celebration: 'Cocktails & Crying'

The singer shared the photos on Instagram just days ahead of the release of her fourth album, 30, on Friday

On Monday November 15, Spotify and Adele thrilled her top fans with an exclusive listening event to celebrate the upcoming release of her new album, 30. Fifty of Adele’s most-dedicated fans in the LA area attended the intimate, invite-only event at Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles, where they enjoyed a beautiful soirée with canapés and a fine selection of wines before hearing the album in full, prior to its release on November 19.

Adele just offered fans a glimpse at all the fun she's had celebrating her upcoming album.

Celebrity pals including Nicole Richie joined Adele, 33, for fun and cocktails to honor 30, she revealed in an Instagram post, Monday.

Adele showed off her figure in a gold, show-stopping Oscar De La Renta dress while standing in front of the album cover in some of the posted photos.

Other images included a beautiful table setting with a candle bearing the title of her single "Easy on Me" and Monday's date.

A cocktail menu revealed beverages served had names that gave nods to the singer and her work, including the "I Drink Wine" Spritzer, borrowing the title of one of 30's tracks. Another beverage was called Aperologetically Adele Spritz.

In the photo with Richie, Adele goofily sipped from a drink while another friend held a pillow bearing the number 30.

"Cocktails and Crying all round," the singer wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

The photos were shared just days ahead of Adele's fourth album's release Friday, Nov. 19.

Adele and Richie, 40, have maintained a good friendship over the years and are neighbors, which she opened up about in a recent interview.

"They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, 'Well, I'm not famous.' I'm very British like that," Adele said to Rolling Stone about her friendship with Richie and actress Jennifer Lawrence.

"We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I'm like, I don't want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I'm knackered."

In October, Adele made an appearance on BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Greg James and talked about the time and energy she put into creating 30.

"I think I got a bit frightened of it for a while and it really, really took care of me big time. Not just making this record, my own record, but diving back into old records of other people's that I loved, discovering new artists on Soundcloud or whatever," she said.

"It brought so much joy to my life being able to listen to music and wail at the top of my lungs along to me own bloody songs as I was writing them."

Adele also admitted the album was "bloody hard work to make."