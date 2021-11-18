"It's made to be addictive. It does a very good job of it," Adele said of social media

Adele Reflects on Why She Doesn't Use Social Media: I'd 'Find Myself Not Getting My Errands Done'

Adele is opening up about logging offline.

While gracing the cover of the latest issue of The Face, on newsstands now, the 33-year-old singer spoke about stepping away from actively using her social media accounts, despite having profiles on platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

"I just would find myself not getting my errands done for the day," Adele told the magazine. "It's made to be addictive. It does a very good job of it."

"There could have been something really pressing I had to do and I wouldn't get it done because I'd be looking at someone else's life! Or looking at nail designs or interior design sites or reading hours of news that made me actually feel bad about the world," she continued. "It just f------ set me back. I had to catch up on all of my stuff I had to do."

The "Someone Like You" singer also said she's wary of interacting with strangers.

"I don't wanna talk to people that I don't f------ know. That doesn't work for me. I need a human touch," she said. "I don't wanna be sitting in a room on my phone and talking more to people that I don't f------ know than I do know."

Last year, Adele faced backlash on social media when she wore a Jamaican flag bikini top and Bantu knots, a traditional African hairstyle, in an Instagram tribute she posted to Notting Hill Carnival, which celebrates Caribbean and Black culture in the United Kingdom.

Addressing the outcry with The Face, the Grammy Award reflected on her decision to do so and the heat on social media afterward.

"There was so much going on in America at that point. I didn't read the room and I f------ should have because I live in America," she explained. "But my [Black] girlfriends here, they were, like: ​'Are you alright? We're not offended personally because we know you, but this is why [people are upset].'"

"My biggest question is why I felt the need to f----- post that when I'm so f------ private anyway," Adele added. "I was having such a lovely day with my friends in Jamaica, and that's the vibe of Notting Hill Carnival for me, always has been. But I didn't give that any context either."

Elsewhere in her interview, Adele also touched upon her signature sound and why it has never changed over the years.

Noting that she feels "very lucky" that she can stick with what she knows and that her fans will remain loyal to her, the mother of one said, "When I'm consistent with the sound of my music and the style of singing that I do, I think that's what — I believe — cuts through everything else. Because it's not confusing. No one's like: ​'What?'"

"When the 'Easy On Me' snippet came out, I go online for, like, five seconds just to make sure the label have put it out properly and I see these comments … Not many, and it's normally huge fans of other artists, saying: ​'Oh, when is she gonna shake up her sound?'" she continued, before adding, "Why would I shake up my sound? No one else is doing my sound, so why would I change it up?"

The artist added that she believes the ways the music industry has "completely changed" over the years since she released her last album, 2015's 25, plays a role in that type of reaction.

"There was still a record industry. There were still record companies, there were still A&Rs when I last released an album. What I do, and what I was doing, it was encouraged. There was a safety around it," she said of the scene seven years ago.