Adele Teases Her New 'Oh My God' Music Video with a Sultry Snow White-Inspired Sneak Peek

LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 24: CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14

Adele has fans saying "Oh my God" as she prepares to drop her newest music video.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old singer teased the release of the video for her latest single "Oh My God" with a Snow White-inspired Instagram post, featuring a photo of herself holding a red apple as she poses in a stunning, shoulderless red dress with long red fingernails.

The 15-time Grammy winner's video is scheduled to drop on Wednesday, according to the caption.

"Oh My God" is the fifth song on Adele's fourth studio album, 30, which was released in November. The song delves into the emotions Adele experienced during her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, whom she was with for about seven years before their 2019 split.

Since then, Adele has been dating sports agent Rich Paul, who represents some of the biggest names in the NBA, including Los Angeles Lakers stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The couple has been spotted in public together from time to time, including a mid-December outing at a Los Angeles Chargers game, which they attended with JAY-Z.

During her One Night Only concert special on CBS in November, the pop star told host Oprah Winfrey that her relationship with Paul is the first time she has "loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else."

"It's just timing," the "Easy on Me" singer said. "But it'd be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I'm talking outside of romance as well."

Earlier in the interview, Adele gushed over her love for Paul's sense of humor. "He's just hilarious," she told Winfrey, 67. "Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does."