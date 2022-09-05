Adele Says She 'Officially' Has an 'EGO' After Winning Emmy: 'I'm Pleased as Punch!'

Adele is celebrating her EGO!

On Saturday, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter won an Emmy Award, adding to her multiple Grammy wins and 2013 Oscar for "Skyfall."

In suitably down-to-earth style, the London-based performer celebrated on Instagram, writing, "Bloody hell I'm pleased as punch!"

"Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!!," Adele added beside a photo of her clutching her new award. "Trust me to officially have an EGO 🤣"

"Thank you so much @televisionacad," she continued. "I'm so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved. @griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees x."

Adele/Instagram

Adele won her Emmy in the "outstanding variety special (pre-recorded)" category for Adele: One Night Only and is now just a Tony award away from achieving the rare, four-of-a-kind sweep known as an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony).

The EGOT is considered the grand slam of show business — and only very few performers have been able to achieve it.

To date, 17 people have picked up the honor: Richard Rodgers (1962), Helen Hayes (1977), Rita Moreno (1977), John Gielgud (1991), Audrey Hepburn (1994), Marvin Hamlisch (1995), Jonathan Tunick (1997), Mel Brooks (2001), Mike Nichols (2001), Whoopi Goldberg (2002), Scott Rudin (2012), Robert Lopez (2014), Andrew Lloyd Webber (2018), Tim Rice (2018), John Legend (2018), Alan Menken (2020) and Jennifer Hudson (2022).

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Despite the "EGO" accomplishment, it's unlikely that Adele's 9-year-old son, Angelo, will be listening to her music over Billie Eilish any time soon. The singer recently revealed that Angelo is totally "obsessed" with the "Bad Guy" singer.

"He'll go up to [his room] after school and read all the lyrics and then he'll want to discuss them," Adele told the September issue of ELLE magazine.

Looking to the future, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer shared that she "definitely want[s] more kids" – although she first wants to play her long-awaited Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas.

"I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music," she told Elle. "But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I want to f---ing nail it."

Asked if she would ever want to remarry, Adele, who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul, replied, "Yes, absolutely."