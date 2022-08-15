Adele Says She's 'Obsessed' with Boyfriend Rich Paul: 'I've Never Been in Love Like This'

Adele told ELLE that she is "absolutely" open to being remarried and that she "definitely" wants more children

Adele is feeling lucky in love with boyfriend Rich Paul.

While gracing the cover of ELLE's September issue, the 34-year-old singer opened up about falling in love with Paul, 40, and their relationship today.

"I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," Adele told the magazine in an interview published Monday in the U.S. and U.K. and rolling out around the world.

When asked by ELLE if she would ever want to remarry, after divorcing ex Simon Konecki in 2019 — with whom she shares 9-year-old son Angelo — the star replied, "Yes, absolutely."

"I definitely want more kids," Adele explained. "I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is [my upcoming Las Vegas residency]. I wanna f---ing nail it."

Adele covers the September 2022 issue of ELLE
Mario Sorrenti/ELLE

Adele and Paul were first seen together publicly at an NBA game in July 2021. After they were spotted courtside, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the artist had been dating the sports agent for "a few months."

The following year, in February, Adele sparked engagement rumors as she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger while attending the BRIT Awards.

That same month, and while on The Graham Norton Show, the "Someone Like You" singer played coy about engagement rumors when the television host pointed out the massive diamond she was wearing. "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't," Adele answered, referencing her jewelry. "It's lovely though, isn't it?"

Adele covers the September 2022 issue of ELLE
Mario Sorrenti/ELLE

In her interview with ELLE, Adele addressed the engagement rumors again, saying with a laugh, "Well! Well. Well, I'm not married."

"I'm not married. I'm not married!" she stressed when pressed further about her relationship status. "I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."

In a follow-up conversation with ELLE, the 15-time Grammy Award winner clarified, however: "I'm not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!"

RELATED VIDEO: Adele Sparks Engagement Speculation with a Massive Diamond Ring at the BRIT Awards

The interview comes one month after Adele and Paul were spotted on vacation in Porto Cervo, Italy.

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer was seen enjoying the sunshine in a flowing, multi-colored dress and large sunglasses, while Paul wore a white, pink, blue and orange sweater with white pants and aviator shades.

Adele covers the September 2022 issue of ELLE
Mario Sorrenti/ELLE

In her chat with ELLE, Adele said that she told Paul she had always wanted to travel to one of the Italian islands, but worried about running into paparazzi there.

"He was like, 'You would let that stop you from going to the place that you most want to go on vacation?' " she recalled to the outlet. "He's like, 'For one photograph, what's the worst that can happen?' "

The September issue of ELLE hits newsstands Aug. 30.

