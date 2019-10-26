Adele Enjoys Sushi and Drinks During Friday Night Out with Friends in Malibu

Adele enjoyed another night out with friends this week, days after the star partied with Drake on Wednesday for his birthday.

On Friday, the 31-year-old star was spotted leaving the sushi restaurant Nobu in Malibu, with her drink still in hand.

The “Hello” singer spent the evening dining with a group of friends before she was seen outside of the restaurant. Adele chose a chic and casual outfit for her night out, sporting a knee-length beige sweater dress paired with tall brown boots.

She also completed her outfit with a pair of large hoop earrings, a brown purse and kept her blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail.

On Wednesday, the mom of one put her new look on display at Drake‘s 33rd birthday at Goya Studios in Hollywood.

Adele stepped out in a black velvet off-the-shoulder gown complete with a matching chunky belt. She paired the look with strappy black heels, a thin silver necklace, dangling earrings and simple bracelets on both wrists.

The “Someone Like You” singer wore her blonde hair up in a high ponytail, curling the ends to give the look extra bounce, and topped off the look with mod makeup featuring heavy black liner and a light smokey eye.

Adele’s new look comes one month after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Simon Konecki, and sources shared that she has been focusing on her own healthy lifestyle.

In early September, multiple sources told PEOPLE the Grammy winner recently kick-started her fitness routine by hiring a private trainer and is also taking Pilates classes.

“For her, it’s not about losing weight,” said a source close to the star. “She wants to stay healthy for her son’s sake, and though it’s been challenging for her to keep a new workout routine, she is sticking with it.”

Another insider confirmed that Adele has been working out at Rise Nation, and she is also “watching what she eats,” added another entertainment source. “She has taken a more serious interest in improving herself and is actually having a great time.”

Now that she’s single, Adele is focused on living a fulfilling life with her son, Angelo, whom she shares with Konecki.

“They’re raising Angelo with love, warmth and real respect for each other,” said a music source. “Adele and Simon are eager to stay friendly because of their child.”