The singer's new single "Easy on Me" will be released on Oct. 15

Adele Gives Fans a Sneak Peek at Her New Single in First-Ever Instagram Live: 'Might Get in Trouble for It'

Adele gave fans a sneak peek at her new single off her fourth studio album during her very first Instagram Live on Saturday.

The Grammy winner, 33, played a snippet of "Easy on Me" near the end of her live video chat, though she said she "might get in trouble for it."

The track begins with a brief piano solo before Adele jumps in: "There ain't no gold in this river that I've been washing my hands in forever. I know there is hope in these waters but I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning in this silence. Baby, let me in."

Earlier this month, the singer announced on social media that "Easy on Me" would drop on Oct. 15. The posts featured a black-and-white clip of her inserting a cassette tape into a player and cruising down a country road while listening to the song's introduction.

When asked what the album would be based on during Saturday's Instagram Live, the singer said, plainly, "Divorce, babe, divorce."

Adele and Simon Konecki finalized their divorce in March, nearly two years after they first split. "Writing my music has been really therapeutic, for sure," the singer said Saturday.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the pop star said she simply "wasn't happy" in her marriage, though "neither of us did anything wrong."

"Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It's really important to me," she told the magazine.

Adele later added, "If I can reach the reason why I left, which was the pursuit of my own happiness, even though it made Angelo really unhappy — if I can find that happiness and he sees me in that happiness, then maybe I'll be able to forgive myself for it."

The "Hello" singer is now dating sports agent Rich Paul, whom she said "incredibly arrived" in her interview with Vogue. The two were first spotted together in public at Game 5 of the NBA Finals in July.

"The last thing I need is someone who doesn't know where they're at, or what they want. I know what I want," she told Vogue. "And I really know what I don't want."