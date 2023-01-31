Adele Was 'Moved' to Tears After Seeing Photo of Audience Member's Late Wife: 'Sorry for Your Loss'

"I see these little pockets of people's lives when I walk through, and it's so beautiful," said the Grammy winner during one of her recent Las Vegas residency concerts

By
Published on January 31, 2023 03:05 PM
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Adele is sending her love to an audience member who experienced a devastating loss.

During one of her "Weekends with Adele" concerts at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, the British singer-songwriter walked through the crowd while performing "When We Were Young" and spotted a man showing her a photo on his phone.

While singing "Someone Like You" onstage later in the show, the 34-year-old Grammy winner smiled and said, "This is for you, sir, who's showing me a photo of his wife on his phone."

Following the song, Adele took a moment to speak with the audience and explain the interaction. "When I walk through the crowd," she said, pausing to exhale and choke back tears, "I wish you could see what I could see.

"I know I talk to a few people every night, but then I just see little stories of people happening," continued the musician, gesturing toward the specific crowd member. "There was a man. He's just there — can you see him holding his phone up?"

She then began tearing up and said, "I think that's his wife on his phone, and I don't think she's here, and it just really moved me."

"It looks like you're here on your own, and I'm so sorry," continued Adele. "I'm so sorry for your loss, and I'm so sorry I didn't realize what you were showing me until I was already over there. I see these little pockets of people's lives when I walk through, and it's so beautiful"

At another one of her "Weekends with Adele" residency shows in December, the "Easy on Me" singer revealed that she started therapy again after foregoing it for a few years. She told the audience that she previously made the decision to start therapy after divorcing ex Simon Konecki in 2019 — with whom she shares 10-year-old son Angelo.

Adele
Adele. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce, I was like, basically in like five therapy sessions a day," Adele told fans with a laugh. "But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behavior and the things I would say and it's because I would always fall back on my therapist."

"I needed to just hold myself accountable for it," she noted of returning to the regular sessions. "But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I'm topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything."

Adele shared that her most recent therapy session involved discussing how she often gets stressed when it comes to performing live.

"I love making music, but there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread normally," she said. "That's why I am not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it. But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life."

Related Articles
Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios
Ed Sheeran Says 'Turbulent Things' in His Personal Life Spurred Recent Instagram Break
Linda Ronstadt
Linda Ronstadt's 'Long Long Time' Soaring on Streaming After 'The Last of Us' Episode
justin bieber, BTS
Justin Bieber, BTS, Billie Eilish and More Musicians Revealed as 2023 Kids' Choice Award Nominees
Flavor Flav
Flavor Flav Says He Was Spending Up to $2,600 a Day on Drugs for 6 Years Before Getting Sober
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Slitz/AP/Shutterstock (13715282r) Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett during a parade celebrating the Bulldog's second consecutive NCAA college football national championship, in Athens, Ga Georgia Celebration Football, Athens, United States - 14 Jan 2023
Star UGA Quarterback Stetson Bennett Arrested for Public Intoxication in Texas: Report
Evan Ross and Diana Ross attend the Christian Dior Couture S/S20 Cruise Collection on April 29, 2019 in Marrakech, Morocco
Evan Ross Praises His Mom Diana Ross' Big Heart: 'Her Whole Thing Is Love'
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=726308138600130&set=pcb.726308181933459. Lindsey Knickerbocker/Facebook; NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: Tammy Knickerbocker from Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County" poses at the "Project Runway" Season Four Kick Off at Lincoln Center Plaza on November 6, 2007 in New York, NY. (Photo by Steven Henry/Getty Images)
'RHOC' Alum Tammy Knickerbocker Says Missing Daughter Lindsey Is 'Okay': 'I Finally Heard from Her'
Chrishell Stause and G Flip at the ARIA Awards
G Flip Says Chrishell Stause Relationship Thrives on 'Very Good Emotional Maturity'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Nadia Ferreira and Co-Founder Maestro Cares Marc Anthony attend the 9th Annual Maestro Cares Foundation Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira During Star-Studded Miami Wedding Celebration: Report
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ibl/Shutterstock (4026309l) Television- Tom Verlaine Festival of Music and Arts in Stockholm, Sweden - 01 Aug 2014
Tom Verlaine, Television Frontman and Punk Godfather, Dead at 73 'Following a Brief Illness'
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cn59zupgVo0/ itsjuliebowen's profile picture itsjuliebowen Verified I’m here! HARRY! @harrystyles @harryflorals 21h; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Singer-songwriter Harry Styles is seen performing on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Julie Bowen Shoots Her Shot with Harry Styles at His Concert: 'I Know What I'm Doing'
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Actress Octavia Spencer attends the 'Hidden Figures' premiere during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 10, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Ernesto Di Stefano Photography/Getty Images)
Octavia Spencer Says She's 'Felt More Racism' in L.A. Than Back Home in Alabama: 'I Was an Anomaly'
Reese Witherspoon's former Malibu home
Reese Witherspoon's Former Malibu Compound Hits the Market for $8 Million — See Inside!
21 Savage & takeoff
21 Savage Says Atlanta Is in a 'Dark Place' After Takeoff's Death: 'Just Ain't the Same'
Mase attends his Proclamation Ceremony at The Apollo Theater on January 24, 2023 in New York City.
Mase Honored with His Own Day in Harlem: 'Thank You For Making Me Great'
Benjamin Obadiah Foster, Police Searching for Man Who Kidnapped Woman
Oregon Police Hunting Man for Allegedly Torturing Woman — 2 Years After Jail for Similar Crime