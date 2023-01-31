Adele Was 'Moved' to Tears After Seeing Photo of Audience Member's Late Wife: 'Sorry for Your Loss'

Adele is sending her love to an audience member who experienced a devastating loss.

During one of her "Weekends with Adele" concerts at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, the British singer-songwriter walked through the crowd while performing "When We Were Young" and spotted a man showing her a photo on his phone.

While singing "Someone Like You" onstage later in the show, the 34-year-old Grammy winner smiled and said, "This is for you, sir, who's showing me a photo of his wife on his phone."

Following the song, Adele took a moment to speak with the audience and explain the interaction. "When I walk through the crowd," she said, pausing to exhale and choke back tears, "I wish you could see what I could see.

"I know I talk to a few people every night, but then I just see little stories of people happening," continued the musician, gesturing toward the specific crowd member. "There was a man. He's just there — can you see him holding his phone up?"

She then began tearing up and said, "I think that's his wife on his phone, and I don't think she's here, and it just really moved me."

"It looks like you're here on your own, and I'm so sorry," continued Adele. "I'm so sorry for your loss, and I'm so sorry I didn't realize what you were showing me until I was already over there. I see these little pockets of people's lives when I walk through, and it's so beautiful"

At another one of her "Weekends with Adele" residency shows in December, the "Easy on Me" singer revealed that she started therapy again after foregoing it for a few years. She told the audience that she previously made the decision to start therapy after divorcing ex Simon Konecki in 2019 — with whom she shares 10-year-old son Angelo.

Adele. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce, I was like, basically in like five therapy sessions a day," Adele told fans with a laugh. "But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behavior and the things I would say and it's because I would always fall back on my therapist."

"I needed to just hold myself accountable for it," she noted of returning to the regular sessions. "But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I'm topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything."

Adele shared that her most recent therapy session involved discussing how she often gets stressed when it comes to performing live.

"I love making music, but there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread normally," she said. "That's why I am not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it. But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life."