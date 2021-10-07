"It's consistent and considerate enough that I don't care who knows," she told Vogue

Adele Says She 'Just Loves Being Around' Boyfriend Rich Paul: He's 'So F—ing Funny'

Send our love to your new lover, Adele!

Adele is happy in her new relationship with sports agent Rich Paul and she opens up about it in new interviews with Vogue and British Vogue for their November 2021 cover stories.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Rich just incredibly arrived," the 33-year-old told Abby Aguirre for Vogue. "I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild."

Adele revealed that the two were good friends before they started dating at the beginning of this year. They originally met at a party a couple of years before, when she joked to him, while "a bit drunk," "Do you want to sign me? I'm an athlete now."

"He's just so f—ing funny," she said. "He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away."

ADELE STARS ON THE COVERS OF AMERICAN AND BRITISH VOGUES AND IN HISTORIC COLLABORATION Adele | Credit: Steven Meisel

Adele said she knew exactly what she wanted as a "33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who's actually in charge." (Adele and her ex-husband Simon Konecki split nearly three years ago. Their divorce was finalized earlier this year. She shares 9-year-old Angelo with Konecki.)

"The last thing I need is someone who doesn't know where they're at, or what they want. I know what I want," she said. "And I really know what I don't want."

Adele and Paul, 39, made their first public appearance together during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in July.

"I didn't mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game," she said about attending the match. "I just love being around him. I just love it."

On the way to the game, Paul did have some questions about what being spotted together would entail: "He was like, What are people going to say? And I was like, That you signed me. As an athlete. You're my agent. And he was like, Okay, cool."

ADELE STARS ON THE COVERS OF AMERICAN AND BRITISH VOGUES AND IN HISTORIC COLLABORATION Adele on the cover of American Vogue | Credit: Alasdair Mclellan

Adele said she went out with other men before starting her relationship with Paul, but that dating had "been s—." To Vogue U.K, she admitted that the men she went out with "hated it." (She was previously linked to rapper Skepta.)

"They'd find it stressful being out or seen with me, which meant that I guarded all of it beyond. It never evolved because we were never experiencing things together," she told writer Giles Hattersley. "Whereas he's not frazzled by it at all. It feels like it's consistent and considerate enough that I don't care who knows."

"He's great. He's so f—ing funny. He's so smart, you know," she added about Paul.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that the couple's relationship is "getting more serious" after the two attended LeBron James' wife Savannah's birthday party in late August.

"They went to LeBron James' party together. He often brings her around his friends. She seems to be getting along with everyone," the insider said at the time. "They act like they are getting more serious."

"She is having fun dating Rich. They spend a lot of time together. Adele seems very happy," the source added.

The singer also shared a photo booth photo with Paul on her Instagram in late September following Anthony Davis and Marlen P's wedding.