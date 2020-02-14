Adele Steps Out Looking Fit in Workout Clothes After Attending Oscars Afterparty

Adele is looking fit as she continues her healthy lifestyle journey.

On Wednesday, the “Hello” singer stepped out in Los Angeles wearing black workout clothes, including a long-sleeved top, leggings and sneakers paired with a Nike bucket hat. Adele, 31, kept her hair and face mostly hidden under the hat, and accessorized the look with bracelets on each hand.

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that the musician was seen attending Guy Oseary’s Oscars afterparty on Sunday night, where she wore a beaded leopard dress that also accentuated her fit figure.

“She looked like herself but also so different — beautiful but almost unrecognizable,” the source said.

Adele has recently been following a strict diet and fitness routine as part of living a healthy lifestyle.

Last month, a fan who met the star in Anguilla told PEOPLE: “At first we barely even recognized her because she lost so much weight. She told us she lost something like 100 lbs., and that it’s such a crazy positive experience.”

A source told PEOPLE last month that Adele’s fitness routine consists of cross-training and full-body Pilates. The singer, who is slated to put out new music in 2020, is focused on staying on top of her health for herself and her 7-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.“It’s easy to just focus on her physical transformation, but this is really about something bigger,” the insider shared with PEOPLE. “She got to the point where she didn’t feel great. She knew she had to change something, because she wants to be the healthiest mom possible.”

“Her whole focus during the weight loss journey has really how been all about how she can be healthier and how can she treat her body better,” the insider added. “It was never about losing weight. Her weight loss happened because she has cut down drinking and is eating more real food. But she now loves her physical transformation too. She is more confident, dresses differently and she just seems happier overall.”

“She is a new woman with the same great sense of humor,” the source continued. “She loves her friends and feels a great deal of confidence.”