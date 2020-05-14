Adele and Ex Simon Konecki Live Across the Street from Each Other to Do ‘What’s Best’ for Their Son

Friendly exes!

More than a year after Adele announced her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki, a source close to the singer tells PEOPLE the exes are living across the street from each other in Los Angeles as they co-parent their 7-year-old son Angelo.

"They are doing what's best for Angelo," says the source. "Her son is her world."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Adele has been spending more time than usual at home — but it's a change the superstar is embracing.

"She helps Angelo with schoolwork and cooks. She very much enjoys being a stay-at-home mom right now," says the source.

Last week on her 32nd birthday, the star sent fans into a frenzy with a head-turning photo in which she showed off her new look.

While some shamed Adele for losing weight, multiple sources tell PEOPLE that the star has had more than just a physical transformation over the last year.

"Adele wanted to feel better, eat healthier and improve herself, not look a [certain way]," says a music insider. "After she became a mother, she went all out to improve herself as a person."

Adds the source: "Working out and sweating gives her energy. She feels mentally healthier."