Adele Tells Lauryn Hill 'Thank You for Existing' in Honor of 20th Anniversary of Miseducation Album

Adele is celebrating one of her favorite music role models.

The singer, 30, penned an emotional tribute to Lauryn Hill on Wednesday, after attending the Fugees member’s concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

“I saw Lauryn Hill in 1999 at Brixton Academy when I was 10 years old. Tonight I saw her play at the Hollywood Bowl. I’ve just turned 30! What a woman what a record, by far Miseducation is my favorite record of all time,” Adele wrote on Instagram and Twitter along with the album art of Hill’s debut solo album Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which was released on Aug. 25, 1998.

“Such an honest representation of love and life, I feel I can relate too but also I know there’s elements and levels I never will be able to. Ms. Lauryn Hill was on form in every way possible. Thank you for the record of a lifetime, thank you for your wisdom! Thank you for existing. Happy 20th,” Adele said.

At the L.A. concert, fans spotted Adele having a great time as she belted out the lyrics to Hill’s songs and was seen dancing with a beer in her hand. “Adele knows every line of every song by Lauryn Hill,” one fan captioned her video.

In a 2011 interview, Adele called The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill her “favorite album ever” and recalled stealing the record from her mother’s collection. “I was analyzing the record for about a month at the age of 8,” she said. “I was constantly wondering when I would be that passionate about something, to write a record about it – even though I didn’t know I was going to make a record when I was older.”

While many fans, including Adele, have been celebrating the album’s 20th anniversary, Hill, 43, spoke out against haters in her first interview in over a decade.

Breaking her silence in response to a recent radio interview given by Grammy-winning producer and pianist Robert Glasper, Hill hit back at his claims that she was stealing music for Miseducation, cutting her band’s pay in half on a whim and demanding everyone call her “Ms. Hill” and that no one look her in the eye.

“I have come across the occasional musician who thinks they already know what I want,” she wrote in an open letter posted on Medium. “I am never trying to intentionally hurt anyone’s feelings btw, but when people insist that they know you and don’t, you may have to be equally as firm to demonstrate otherwise.”

Hill added, “Who are you to say I didn’t do enough? Most people are probably just hearing your name for the first time because you dropped MINE in an interview…The Miseducation was my only solo studio album, but it certainly wasn’t the only good thing I did.”