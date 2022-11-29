Adele Laughs Off Fan's Phone Filter During Vegas Show: 'What Have You Done to My Face?!'

The fan encounter during one of Adele’s residency shows had the singer saying "Oh my God!"

By Alex Ross
Published on November 29, 2022 05:20 PM
Adele and Jamy G. Photo: Jamy G/Tiktok

Adele is keeping it real.

During the second weekend of her Las Vegas residency "Weekends with Adele" at Caesar's Palace, the global superstar found herself staring back at a reflection she didn't recognize when one fan began recording their encounter on her phone— her own!

In the clip, TikTok user Jamy G can be seen using one of many popular filters as Adele enters the frame, smiling and posing next to Jamy as if for a selfie. Upon seeing the filter on the video, however, the singer, 34, is visibly taken aback.

"Is there a filter on that? What have you done to my face! Woah, girl! Get that filter off my face!" Adele teases. "What's your name? Why are you using filters like that? We don't look like that, darling!"

"I know," says Jamy, appearing star-struck.

"OK, it's all right!" Adele adds, later asking Jamy what her favorite childhood memory is as part of the lead-up to her song, "When We Were Young."

Jamy's answer? Tears. But, when the overwhelmed fan starts to cry, Adele goes easy on her and right in for a hug.

"Oh Jamy, don't cry!" she says.

Jamy's eventual answer about her fond childhood has something to do with a parent, though flustered as she is, "my mom" seems to be all the answer she can give Adele, who can be seen laughing along with the audience in the feel-good clip.

In an effort to feel "closer" to her fans during the residency shows, Adele launched t-shirt cannons up to concert-goers in the top row of balcony seats, brought one lucky individual and their guest down to the front row from what she called the "worst seats in the house" (they're right next to the wall), and, as Jamy experienced first-hand, Adele even walked down from the stage and through the aisles to ask fans about their favorite memories from when they were young as part of the preamble to her song of the same name.

Credit: Raven B. Varona Headline: Adele Thanks Fans for 'Coming Back to Me' During Opening Night of 'Perfect' Las Vegas Residency
Adele. Raven B. Varona

"'When We Were Young' is my favorite," Adele told Carson Daly in 2015, ahead of the release of 25. "It's so nostalgic. It's written in the future, so it's in about 20 years' time, and then you see this person and because so much time has passed and so much has happened to both of you. And you get on so great. It's just about enjoying each other in that moment and there's a lyric in it that says, 'Let me photograph you like this,' because it's amazing and this is how I want to remember us. It's so beautiful. The vibe is incredible."

Jamy isn't the only concert attendee to have a memorable time at one of Adele's shows, either. The "Hello" vocalist herself was recently surprised to learn that Shania Twain was in attendance, later sharing an image to her Instagram story of Twain sitting and wearing a hat as Adele walked by.

"Thank God you had a hat on @shaniatwain I would have self-combusted had I seen it was you," the singer captioned the photo. "I adore you, I can't believe you came to my show."

Earlier this month, just one day before opening night of her 32-show residency, Adele shared that she was feeling "highly emotional" and "incredibly nervous" on Instagram. She closed out the post with a message for her fans and followers alike: "I can't wait to see you out there."

"Weekends with Adele" is scheduled to run through March 25, 2023.

