Adele Will 'Free People' by Postponing Her Residency, Says Glennon Doyle: 'You Are a Beautiful Leader'

Untamed author Glennon Doyle shared her thoughts about "how to adjust our expectations of ourselves and others" on Adele's Instagram post announcing the postponement of her Las Vegas residency

On Thursday, the "Hello" singer, 33, announced in an emotional Instagram video that she would be pushing back the dates for her residency Weekends with Adele, which was originally set to kick off on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Citing "delivery delays" and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the cause for the highly anticipated show's postponement, Adele was honest with her fans in her post — and Doyle took notice, commending her in a comment on the singer's post.

"Covid is killing us mentally because no one is showing us how to adjust our expectations of ourselves and others," wrote Doyle, 45. "We are killing ourselves trying to make things work like they worked in the old world and we can't do it. We cannot make things work but it feels like we aren't allowed to say that. Because no one is brave enough to say: No. this cannot be done right now. Enough."

She continued, addressing Adele directly: "But you did, and it is going to free people, I swear to God. You are a beautiful leader even when you don't know you are leading. Go easy on you."

glennon doyle, adele Credit: Glennon Doyle/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In her Instagram post, Adele apologized to her fans for the decision to reschedule the concert dates considering her team has been "up against so much."

"Hi, listen I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready. We tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID — they still are," Adele said at the beginning of the video in tears.

"It's been impossible to finish the show — and I can't give you what I have right now. I'm tired. I'm tired. I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we've run out of time," she continued.

Then, assuring her fans that the show will go on, Adele noted that she's very apologetic in the meantime.

"I'm so upset, and I'm really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that's traveled again. I'm really, really sorry, I'm really sorry. We're on it, we're gonna reschedule all of the dates, we're on it right now, and I'm gonna finish my show and I'm gonna get it to where it's supposed to be. I'm so sorry it's been impossible, we've been up against so much, and it just ain't ready. I'm really sorry," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Adele Releases Fourth Studio Album 30 — Her First Project in 6 Years

Weekends with Adele was originally set to run through April 16 with two shows each weekend.

Adele first announced the residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November, following the release of her fourth studio album, 30.

Caesars Palace announced Thursday that the venue supports Adele's decision and those concertgoers with hotel reservations could get full refunds. Those already at the hotel could get refunds for their Friday and Saturday night stays.