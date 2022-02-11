Adele — who is dating sports agent Rich Paul — spoke about postponing her Las Vegas residency and expanding her family

Adele Says Her Las Vegas Residency 'Has to Happen This Year' as She Wants 'More Children'

Adele has big plans in the next year or two.

In a sneak peek of her appearance on The Graham Norton Show Friday, the 33-year-old singer spoke openly about her personal and professional lives.

After postponing her Las Vegas residency in late January, Adele admitted that she "tried my hardest" to pull the show together in time, but fell short. However, she alluded that the new dates will be announced soon.

"It would have been a really half-arsed show and I can't do that," the 15-time Grammy winner told Graham Norton. "People will see straight through me up on the stage… I've never done anything like that in my life and I'm not going to start now."

"We are now working our arses off, but I don't want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready," she continued. "It is absolutely 100% happening this year. It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"

Adele is already mom to 9-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

During the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, the singer dedicated her album of the year award to Konecki, 47, and Angelo in an emotional acceptance speech. Reflecting on the moment, she told Norton that she was "very happy" about the accomplishment and glad to share it.

"I wanted to acknowledge other people and my son who is old enough now," she said. "I don't share too much of him, but they are my little soulmates – Angelo and Simon. Our family is separated but we're nailing it and doing a really, really good job."

Adele is dating sports agent Rich Paul, whom she went Instagram official with in September 2021. The same month a source told PEOPLE the couple was "getting more serious."

Earlier this week, the "Easy on Me" singer sparked engagement speculation after attending the BRIT Awards with a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger. When pressed on whether the ring means she's engaged, Adele told Norton, "If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't?"

On life in the spotlight, the famously private star also said that she's making a "conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy," adding again that she hopes to expand her family.