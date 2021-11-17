"I've never been this well known and been single," Adele said

Adele Says She 'Just Never Experienced Dating as a Grownup' Until Her Divorce: 'Very Strange'

Adele had to re-learn how to date as a famous person.

Speaking with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the "Easy on Me" singer opened up about what it was like to date following her divorce from Simon Konecki.

"I've never been this well-known and been single," the 33-year-old said in the PEOPLE exclusive clip. "So I was with someone most of 19 and then I was in the studio. It wasn't with anyone, but I was in the studio writing about who that album is about. And then straight after 21 I got with Simon... I just never experienced dating as a grownup really but also everyone knowing who I am and then... I didn't want to date anyone."

Lowe asked Adele if her friends recommended she get on dating apps, but she understood that she couldn't do that given her celebrity.

"What it was, I wasn't interested in men at all. But what it was was that it'd be like... I was at my friend's birthday party and people that I had just met in LA since I moved there or whatever, I was always married," she said. "I was always taken, suddenly were trying to chirp me at the bar. And I'll be like, 'Are you flirting with me? Don't you...'. I'd be like, 'I'm married.' I'd be like, 'No, I don't want to f—ing go out with you, I'm married.' "

She continued, "And I wasn't anymore. It was very, very strange. But oh my God, was sort of that and just being, please don't let me voluntarily put myself in a f—ing situation that I'm going to regret."

Adele said she was "grateful" to not have had to date while she was making 25.

"I feel like I've really gotten away with it. I've not had any horrible people come and tell stories about me or anything like that," she said.

When asked what kinds of rules she has in place for dating, Adele said, "Definitely not stranger danger."

Well, Adele won't have to be searching for new love anytime soon, since she's in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.

The singer opened up to Oprah during her One Night Only about their relationship.

"He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart," she told Oprah. "You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does."

"And just the easiness of it," Adele added. "It's just been very smooth."

She also shared that this relationship is the first time she's "loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else."

In an interview with Vogue last month, the Grammy-winning singer revealed that she and Paul started dating at the beginning of 2021 after meeting at a party two years ago.

Adele's album 30 drops on Friday.