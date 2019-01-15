Adele Transforms into Country Music Legend June Carter Cash: Check Out the Amazing Resemblance

Adele is saying “Hello” to June Carter Cash!

The British vocal powerhouse shared a photo to her Instagram on Monday, showing herself decked out as the late country music icon and wife of outlaw legend Johnny Cash. In addition to a lacy, high-necked lavender dress, Adele donned a long brunette wig and clutched an autoharp (a Carter-Cash family staple) to complete the ensemble.

Though there appears to be no explanation as to why she dressed up as Carter Cash, who died months before her husband in 2003, Adele captioned the image simply “June Carter Cash” capped off with a heart emoji.

The 30-year-old superstar has shown a fondness for dressing up as iconic figures from music. In January 2018, she posed as her “hero” Dolly Parton — complete with oversized blonde curls — in what appears to be the same drapes used as the background of her Carter Cash shoot.

“The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you!” she captioned the hilarious (and oddly convincing) pic. “We wish we could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life.” She ended the message with a nod to one of Parton’s best known songs: “I’ll always love you.”

It seems Adele has a fan in Parton, who saw the tweet and offered a sweet response: “And I will always love you!” She also earned a shout-out in Parton’s 2016 song “Head Over High Heels,” with the reference to “painting my eyes like Adele.”

For her 27th birthday in May 2015 she threw on some aviators, a leather jacket and some beard scruff to become Faith-era George Michael!

“Thank you for the birthday wishes I had a wonderful time!” she captioned the photo booth shots posted to Twitter. “I was my hero x #gottahavefaith”