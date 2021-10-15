Adele Jokes That She 'Ain't Panicking' That Ed Sheeran's Album Release Is Near Hers: 'He Can Panic!'

When his album drops, Ed Sheeran doesn't need to go easy on Adele!

During a chat with U.K.'s Heart Radio, the songstress joked about the release of her upcoming album being around the same time as Sheeran's album = (equals).

"Ed Sheeran's got an album coming out around the same time," the radio host told Adele, 33.

"On the 19th?" asked Adele, to which the host replied, "Well, not the 19th. Don't panic!"

"I ain't panicking," she replied with a giggle. "He can panic!" She continued, "I love Ed and I really love his wife Cherry [Seaborn]."

During the interview, the singer also joked that she's "ready to be famous again" — at least "for a little while." (The singer has been open about not loving being in the spotlight in the past.)

"It feels good. I sort of revved myself back up to do it last year in 2020 so I feel like I've been preparing enough," she said.

Alluding to healing from her divorce from ex Simon Konecki, Adele said it was "overdue," "exhausting" and "really hard work."

"Now I'm as cured as anything," she said. "Trekking through all that, you know, poo, was worth it."

The singer then said she is ready to finally tell her side of the story after being out of the public eye for so long.

"I've been away for quite some time and so much has happened and not all of it but some of it has been documented in the press and stuff like that and I haven't said anything," she said. "There were a few times where it was a little too close to home that made me want to say something publicly but I chose not to rise to it."

"My side of it is a lot of learning over the last few years, more than ever. There's a reason why I'm one of the most complicated people known to be alive," she added. "I have huge amount of feelings as well, doesn't mean they go away."

The singer said she felt a bit "homesick" as well and looks forward to returning to her home country and visiting her friends.

"I miss them a lot," she said.

The interview comes as Adele released the first single off her album 30, titled "Easy On Me."