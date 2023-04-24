Adele and James Corden Cry — and Sing! — Together in Emotional Final Carpool Karaoke Episode

James Corden is taking his final Carpool Karaoke lap with a familiar face behind the wheel: Adele!

The Late Late Show star — who will end his tenure as host on Thursday — shared his last Carpool segment on Monday, and recruited the "Easy on Me" singer to take a second spin with him after their record-breaking first go-round in 2016.

The ride was an emotional one, and both Adele, 34, and Corden, 44, shed tears as they reminisced on both their friendship and his eight years as host of the show.

The clip began with Adele switching things up, as she was the one to get things rolling and ultimately ended up being the driver, with Corden as her passenger.

As they hit the road, the two joked about Adele's questionable driving skills: "I'm actually not a brilliant driver, so… I also can't sing without closing my eyes," she said. "I can't believe I just pulled out of your drive and nearly crashed."

James Corden and Adele. Terence Patrick/CBS

The stars are close friends in real life, and Adele opened up to the comedian about feeling "a bit nervous" and "very, very sad" that he'll soon be leaving Los Angeles for their native England with his wife and three children.

"You're one of my best friends in the whole world. I'm gonna miss you so much," Adele said at the end of the clip before breaking into tears. "I'm just not ready to come back [to England], otherwise I would come back with you."

Corden, too, grew emotional toward the end, and assured the Grammy-winning star that their friendship "has nothing to do with distance and time."

Meanwhile, they showed off their pipes with sing-along versions of "Rolling in the Deep," "Love Is a Game," "I Drink Wine," "Don't Rain on My Parade" and "Hometown Glory," which served as the final song.

As Corden reminisced on some of his favorite Carpool memories — including rides with Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder, for which he played flashbacks — he also revealed a segment that was filmed but never aired, in which he attempted to prank the self-proclaimed "unprankable" Adele.

James Corden and Adele. The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

The trick involved an animatronic wild bear that was said to be on the loose, and the plan was to interview Adele about the animal. Instead, the singer arrived early, and quickly became spooked that she had a stalker after an assistant found one of Corden's hidden cameras. Her agitated state led Corden to call the whole thing off, and the pals shared a laugh.

During the car ride, Adele also revealed that the first verse of her song "I Drink Wine" was largely inspired by a deep conversation she had with Corden in 2020.

"We'd been on vacation together with the kids, and we were on our way home and… I remember I said to you on the way home, 'What's wrong?' You just seemed down," she recalled. "And you let it all out to me and… we were having, what, a six-hour conversation about it? It was like the whole way home. But it got me thinking, I felt so unsafe with you feeling unsafe… And then I went to the studio a couple of weeks later and I wrote this and I remember I sang it into my phone and I remember I sent it to you and I do remember you saying, 'That's exactly how I was feeling.'"

Corden recalled the conversation, too, and said he'd been overwhelmed by "work stuff and the internet and all those things."

"It was everything that I was feeling that day," he said of the song. "I was floored by how you'd managed to take everything that i was feeling about myself and life and just put it in a verse, and it was, I don't know, it's the greatest privilege that from something, from a conversation so honest between two friends that you would create such a thing, that blows my mind.."

As the two neared CBS Studios and their ride came to a close, they both broke down in tears talking about how much they'd miss one another, though Corden lightened the moment by reminding Adele that they would see each other tomorrow.

"This is my last-ever time that I'll do this, and it's blown my mind that you've done this for me," he said. "I love you, and we have had the best times here."

Corden recently opened up to PEOPLE about saying goodbye to The Late Late Show and reflected on his first Carpool Karaoke with Adele, which they filmed in London. The segment went on to become the most-watched clip of all time on the show's YouTube channel, and has been viewed more than 260 million times.

"I've known her for a long time, and I consider her a very, very dear friend of mine," he said. "The show had been on, and she said to me, 'I promise I'll come and do something for you. When we can work it out, I'll do it.' She's not an artist who does a lot of press and promos. She traditionally lets the music speak for itself, so we knew that that was a big thing for us."

The star also noted that during the segment, the two chatted about restaurant reservations, and Adele told him that she sometimes has to "drop the A-bomb" in order to get a coveted table.

"I still call her A-Bomb now. Me and my wife will be like, 'Oh, A-Bomb's coming over,'" he revealed to PEOPLE.

Corden will welcome Harry Styles and Will Ferrell as the show's final guests during its last episode on Thursday.