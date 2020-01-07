Adele Spotted Looking Happy & Fit During Island Getaway with Harry Styles & James Corden

Adele is living her best tropical life.

The vocal star, 31, was spotted out and about while enjoying the sunshine on a beach in Anguilla. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, Adele is seen smiling from ear to ear as she walked along the sand close to the ocean on Thursday — just one day after ringing in the new year. The “Set Fire to the Rain” singer was photographed wearing a short black and white dress with puffy detailing along her shoulders.

She paired her flowing dress with a bold orange neck scarf which she wore along with gold necklaces and topped off with gold hoop earrings, a series of bangles and rings.

The Grammy-winner was pictured barefoot as she enjoyed her walk along the beach. Complementing her island vibe, Adele’s hair was styled in a loose updo which was casually held up with a clip.

Adele appears noticeably trim and visibly happy in the photo, which was taken just shy of nine months after she announced her split from ex Simon Konecki, and almost four months after she officially filed for divorce.

Image zoom Adele BACKGRID

RELATED: Harry Styles Leaves $2,020 Tip After Dinner with Adele and James Corden on Anguilla Vacation

The songstress, fellow artist Harry Styles, 25, and late-night host James Corden, 41, have been enjoying their Caribbean vacation together to kick off the new year.

They made headlines over the weekend after Styles left a generous $2,020 tip on a $472.50 bill at Caribbean Fish Market on Saturday night.

A local restaurant employee shared the news on his Instagram. “Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!” the employee wrote accompanying a photo of the bill. Styles left a handwritten note that said, “Happy new year!”

“@donniewahlberg you got the second worldwide response from Harry Styles all the way from St Thomas Virgin Islands with @j_corden and @adele,” the employee continued. The employee was referring to the equally generous tip that Wahlberg left after dining at an IHOP in Illinois.

The employee shared fun snaps of himself posing with Styles, Corden and others.

RELATED: Fun in the Sun! Adele and Harry Styles Seen Vacationing Together in Anguilla

The British trio was first spotted enjoying their vacation together over the weekend in photos posted Saturday on Twitter.

“I usually hate paparazzi photos but seeing her smiling is wonderful,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Hello ADELE you look just great and beautiful. (LOVE YOU ALWAYS)⚘⚘⚘⚘,” another added.

After fans learned of Adele and Styles’ tropical vacation, some began speculating that a music collaboration may be in the works.

The “Adore You” singer shared in a 2017 BBC radio interview that Adele gave him a copy of her album 21 when he reached the milestone age. NME reported that he also revealed that she sent him well wishes at the time saying, “I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck.”

Image zoom Harry Styles, Adele, James Corden Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Leon Bennett/Getty Images

RELATED: Inside the Decade’s Most Talked About Moments in Music

”I think she leads by example, she’s the biggest, she’s amazing, she’s the best so she should be the biggest,” he said during the radio interview. “The thing with her is she’s a different thing, she’s just good at it, I like how she does everything, it looks very nice.”

Multiple sources recently told PEOPLE that Adele is prepared to release new music sooner than later.

“She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year,” said a source close to the artist. “She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”