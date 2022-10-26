Adele is back!

The singer dropped a lush new music video for her song "I Drink Wine" on Thursday in what was her first new video since January.

The dreamy clip finds the 15-time Grammy winner, 34, drifting through a river while — you guessed it! — drinking a glass of wine.

In the Joe Talbot-directed video, which opens with an old Hollywood-style title card, Adele floats by a happy couple, and rolls her eyes as she fills her wine glass and tosses the bottle overboard.

As she continues to float, she passes a group of hunky fisherman, and makes eye contact with one played by Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson. Others include actor Jimmie Fails, who worked with Talbot on the 2019 movie The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

Sampson swims over and spins Adele around amid a group of synchronized swimmers who eventually pull him away from the singer. As day turns to night, Adele continues to drift through a fairytale forest before the camera eventually zooms out to show the set and background screens on which the video was filmed.

Adele. Adele/YouTube

The clip ends with Adele floating sans tube, staring upwards surrounded by flower petals.

The music video is the star's first since she released one for "Oh My God" back in January. It's also just the third to come from her most recent album 30, which came out in November.

The "Easy on Me" singer had teased the "I Drink Wine" video on Tuesday in an Instagram post that revealed it was the first video she shot for the album.

"It's finally coming out tomorrow!! I'm excited for you to see it and I can't wait to see some of you tonight!" she wrote.

It's been an exciting fall for Adele, who in September won an outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) Emmy Award for her TV special Adele: One Night Only. The win put her just a Tony away from achieving EGOT status, as she has multiple Grammys under her belt and an Oscar win for "Skyfall."

Adele/YouTube

"Bloody hell I'm pleased as punch!" she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO 🤣"

Adele is also preparing to launch her postponed Weekends with Adele in Las Vegas residency in November. She is set to play 32 shows at Caesars Palace Colosseum from Nov. 18 to March 25, 2023.

"Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows," she wrote on Instagram. "I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever!"

The singer said she's aware that canceling her previously announced shows in January, just before they were to begin, "was a horrible decision on my part" for many fans, "and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one."

"To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me," Adele said, concluding, "Thank you for your patience, I love you ♥️ Adele."