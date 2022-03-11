"An Audience with Adele" will air March 20 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC

Adele Takes the Stage in NBC Concert Special Filmed at The London Palladium — All the Details

Hello from across the pond!

Adele is headlining a two-hour event titled "An Audience with Adele," which was filmed at the London Palladium and previously aired in the U.K. this past November.

Airing on NBC later this month, the special will see the singer perform songs from her latest album 30, including the megahit "Easy on Me." Other classics fans will be able to hear include "Hello" and "Someone Like You."

According to a release, Adele, 33, will answer questions about her inspirations and role models from celebrity guests, and be surprised with a guest from her childhood years.

News of the upcoming concert special arrives over a month after Adele announced the postponement of her Las Vegas residency in late January, admitting that she "tried [her] hardest" to pull the show together in time, but fell short. However, she alluded that new dates would be announced soon.

"It would have been a really half-arsed show and I can't do that," the 15-time Grammy winner told Graham Norton last month. "People will see straight through me up on the stage … I've never done anything like that in my life and I'm not going to start now."

Adele insisted that she and her team "are now working our arses off, but I don't want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready."

"It is absolutely 100% happening this year. It has to happen this year because I've got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!" she added.

Adele recently nabbed several accolades for her fourth studio album 30, including album of the year, at the 2022 BRIT Awards.

During her acceptance speech, the British star got emotional as she dedicated the award to ex-husband Simon Konecki, whom she divorced in March 2021, and their 9-year-old son Angelo.

"I'd like to dedicate this award to my son. And to Simon, to his dad. This album was all of our journey, not just mine and I'm very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me," she said through tears. " 'Cause not many people do stuff like that anymore."

Adele continued, "And my son has been so gracious, so gracious and kind and patient with me over the last couple of years and it's for him."