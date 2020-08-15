Adele teased in February when she said fans could expect a new album by September

Adele Says She Has 'Honestly No Idea' When Her New Album Is Coming

Adele set fire to the comment section when she offered a playful non-answer to the status of her next album.

On Friday, the Grammy winner, 32, shared a book recommendation on Instagram, encouraging her fans to read Glennon Doyle's Untamed, which hit shelves in March. Below Adele's thoughtful book analysis, one eager fan couldn't help but ask about her new music.

"Adele where's the album?😭," commented the fan, to which the "Hello" singer replied, "I honestly have no idea."

In June, the British artist sent fans into a tizzy when she posted a photo of herself singing into a microphone, which she simply captioned with a cryptic smiley face emoji. “Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!” wrote one fan.

At the time, Adele — whose last album was 2015's 25 — responded: “Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. I’m quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient.”

In her Friday caption touting Untamed, Adele described the book as life-changing, explaining that she feels like "I just flew into my body for the very first time."

"If you’re ready - this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book!" she wrote. "It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life - Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it."

"We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot!" continued the mother of one. "'A good life is a hard life!' Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!!"

Adele concluded of her takeaways from the book: "Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon ♥️."

In May, a source told PEOPLE that Adele has, in the past, struggled with "the stress from balancing work and being a mom," adding that the singer "wanted to find a way to balance things better" and mitigate the "intense" stressors.