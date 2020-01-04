Fun in the Sun! Adele and Harry Styles Seen Vacationing Together in Anguilla

Adele is kicking off the new year with a little R&R!

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer, 31, was spotted on the beaches of Anguilla recently alongside fellow artist Harry Styles and late-night host James Corden.

In photos posted on Twitter Saturday, Adele, who was dressed in a navy patterned dress, was seen smiling as she ran across the shore into the ocean.

The 15-time Grammy winner matched her look with gold hoop earrings and a chunky necklace.

Adele living her best life in Anguilla, Caribe yesterday. She was seen with Harry Styles and James Corden.

Styles’ sighting with Adele comes amid his tremendous success following his new album Fine Line.

The album — which was released on Dec. 13 and follows Styles’ chart-topping, self-titled 2017 debut album — garnered the largest sales for a pop album by a male artist in more than four years, Billboard reported.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer continues to receive praise for Fine Line, including from his former bandmate Liam Payne.

The “Stack It Up” singer offered a celebratory message to Styles to mark the success of his sophomore album for recently topped the Billboard 200 charts.

“Massive congrats H, on becoming the first UK Male artist to debut at No. 1 with your first two albums!” Payne wrote on Instagram. “What an achievement, you must be over the moon 💫”

Adele’s vacation comes just months after multiple sources told PEOPLE that she is ready to release new songs sooner than later.

“She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year,” said a source close to the artist. “She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”

On her previous albums 19, 21, and 25, the mom of one poured her heart into her art, and a music industry insider said Adele’s upcoming work will be just as personal.

“She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before,” said the industry insider. “She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy.“