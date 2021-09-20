A source confirmed to PEOPLE in July that the couple had been dating for a "few months" after they sat courtside together at an NBA game in Phoenix

Adele Goes Glam — and Instagram Official with Rich Paul — in Latest Instagram Post

Adele is making her love with boyfriend Rich Paul Instagram official!

Early on Sunday morning, the 33-year-old singer shared a trio of shots on the social media app, the last of which featured herself and her sports agent beau, 39, posing with one another in a photo booth.

The pair were attending Anthony Davis and Marlen P's wedding in Los Angeles the night prior, The New York Post reported.

For the sweet snapshot, Adele wore a strapless black gown with white puffed sleeves while Paul sported a black velvet blazer with a white dress shirt underneath.

Captioning the set of photos with a simple red heart emoji, the "Rumour Has It" singer showed off her attire for the evening out in the other two shots.

Back in July, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had been dating for a "few months" after they sat courtside together at an NBA game in Phoenix.

Adele finalized her divorce in March from her entrepreneur ex-husband Simon Konecki after seven years together. The couple share 8-year-old son Angelo. A source previously told PEOPLE that since her divorce, the singer had "relaxed a lot" and she's "not quite as private as when she was married."

Shortly after the news broke of Adele's relationship with Paul, a source told PEOPLE that the couple was not "super serious."

"It's not super serious, but they're having a good time," the source said at the time. "They have mutual friends in common, so that's been nice. She's having fun and being social."

Earlier this month, however, a source also told PEOPLE that Adele's relationship with Paul was heating up.

On Aug. 27, the pair attended his client LeBron James' wife Savannah's birthday party in West Hollywood. There, the couple acted like they were "getting more serious," the source shared.

"They went to LeBron James' party together. He often brings her around his friends. She seems to be getting along with everyone," the insider said. "They act like they are getting more serious."

The source also added that the singer is "very happy" in her relationship.