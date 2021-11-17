Adele co-wrote the song with Tobias Jesso Jr., whom she called her "new secret weapon" back in 2015

Adele Brings Us to Tears with Sneak Peek of 'To Be Loved' from Album 30: 'I Don't Regret a Thing'

In anticipation of the release of her album 30 on Friday, Adele shared a video of herself singing along to the album's 11th track, "To Be Loved," from her home.

Backed by a simple piano, Adele, 33, belts the lyrics, "A better house for a love to grow / I was so young, it was hard to know / I was lost. Now that was back then / Always make a mess of everything."

She continues, "It's about time that I face myself / All I do is bleed into someone else / Painting walls with all my secret tears / Filling rooms with all of my hopes and fears."

The track alludes to her marriage to Simon Konecki, whom she recently divorced. (In an interview with Vogue, Adele shared that she "wasn't happy" in her marriage but "neither of us did anything wrong.")

In the song's chorus, she sings, "But all my, all my life, / I'll never learn if I never leave / I will always yearn if I never speak / To be loved and love at the highest count / Means to lose all the things I can't live without."

The song's lyrics touch on sticking with a relationship for the mere reason of being loved. In the track's lyrics, she also reflects on her past and assures herself that leaving was the right thing.

"Looking back, I dont regret a thing / Yeah, I took some bad turns that I'm owning," she sings. "I'll stand still and let the storm pass by / Keep my heart safe 'til the time feels right."

If "To Be Loved" is any indication of the lyricism to expect on 30, listeners are in for a ride. The album is set to feature songs such as "Easy on Me," "I Drink Wine," "Hold On" and "Love Is a Game," which she performed during her Adele One Night Only event on CBS.

"To Be Loved" is the only song on the album that she wrote alongside Tobias Jesso Jr., who co-wrote songs "When We Were Young" and "Lay Me Down" from 25.

Back in 2015, Adele interviewed Jesso Jr. for an interview in The Guardian. She wrote about how they met.

"We met up in LA and I absolutely loved him; his vibe, his humor, the way he plays piano – so felt. The music he makes is romantic, with a 70s vibe," Adele wrote at the time. "In person, he's strikingly tall, with this mad mop of hair. It turned out he was a really big fan of mine – and he totally kept his cool together, being thrown in the deep end, for our first co-writing session."

She added then, "I was nervous too. I always get nervous when I'm first in a room with someone. I get frightened to sing, frightened to suggest lyrics out loud. But we spent two or three days together, often just chatting."

At the time she foreshadowed "To Be Loved," writing "I'm definitely going to work with him again. He's my new secret weapon."