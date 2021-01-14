Adele’s Friend Gushes Over 'Amazing' New Music He’s Heard from Singer’s Upcoming Album

"I said to her, I said, 'That voice is like an old friend,' " comedian Alan Carr said of previewing the "Hello" singer’s forthcoming album

New music from Adele is on the horizon and it's "amazing," according to her close friend!

"I've heard some tracks on it," comedian Alan Carr told RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. judge Michelle Visage for Grazia UK on Wednesday. "Oh my gosh, it's so amazing. It's so amazing."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Carr, whose 2018 wedding was officiated by the "Hello" singer, 32, recalled the conversation he had with his dear friend after listening to a few of her new songs.

"I said to her, I said, 'That voice is like an old friend,' " he said. "Because there are some people in the charts who sound a bit like Adele and you go, 'Oh, they sound Adele'' and then when you hear Adele's voice again, you go, 'Oh no, there's only one. There's only one Adele.' "

Image zoom Adele | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

When asked if Adele's voice "gone skinny," referring to her weight loss, Carr said, "No, no, no. She's still got a chunky, but funky voice. Don't worry."

Adele has been teasing her fourth studio album over the last few years, and it seems the release is getting closer.

While hosting Saturday Night Live in October, the singer explained why she was hosting rather than performing as a musical guest during her opening monologue.

"I know there's a lot of chatter about me being the host. Like, 'Why is she not the musical guest?' and stuff like that," she began.

Adele continued, "Well, there's a couple of reasons: My album's not finished, and I'm too scared to do both."

"I'd rather just put on wigs, have a glass of wine or six, and see what happens!" she jokingly added.

Adele's last album 25 debuted in 2015.

In August, one fan asked the singer, "where's the album?" in the comments section of the Grammy winner's Instagram and she responded, "I honestly have no idea."

RELATED VIDEO: Adele's Healthier Lifestyle Helps Combat 'Stress' of Balancing Career and Motherhood: Source

"There have been major challenges in her life and in the world," a music-industry source told PEOPLE in October in regard to the prolonged period since Adele's last album.

"She's working her way around all of that and will introduce it when she's ready. She's doing well and feeling terrific."