"I played him my album just a week before he passed, over Zoom," Adele said

Adele Says She 'Found the Peace to Forgive' Her Estranged Father Before He Died of Cancer

Adele is sharing details about the last few days she spent with her estranged father Mark Evans before his death.

In interviews for both Vogue and British Vogue, the 33-year-old singer shared that she was able to find peace with Evans prior to his death in May from bowel cancer, adding that therapy helped heal some of the trauma she faced because of him.

"I know he loved me, and we actually got our peace before he died," she told Abby Aguirre for Vogue. "When he passed, I had this sort of physical reaction. That fear left my body."

"My mom was incredible when my dad was at the final stages. She was there and helping," she added. Adele's parents divorced when she was just 3 years old and Evans was absent for most of her childhood.

Adele shared similar sentiments with Giles Hattersley for British Vogue, saying "we actually got our peace, again contrary to reports" and that he got to listen to her album prior to his death.

"I played him my album just a week before he passed, over Zoom," she said. "One thing that definitely happened in my divorce was that it humanized my parents for me. Big time. I went to hell and back!" (Adele and her ex-husband Simon Konecki's divorce was finalized months before Evans' death. They separated several years ago.)

It was her divorce, then, that helped her reach a point to finally forgive him.

"And in that I found the peace to forgive him," she said. "He was ready to go and he lasted a long time with it. So thank you."

In the interview, Adele also shared that she's gone to therapy to unpack the "issues with my dad, which I'd been avoiding."

"Not being sure if someone who is supposed to love you loves you, and doesn't prioritize you in any capacity when you're little. You assume it and get used to it," she said. "So my relationship with men in general, my entire life, has always been: You're going to hurt me, so I'll hurt you first. It's just toxic and prevents me from actually finding any happiness."

Throughout his life, Evans often gave interviews to the U.K. press about Adele and their strained relationship. Once he said that he felt like "I'm dead to her."

"'I'm not interested in her celebrity status or her money, I just want my daughter back and I want to be a proper grandad to the little one," Evans, who faced alcoholism throughout his life, told the Daily Mail in 2013.

After "Hello" won a Grammy in 2017, Adele hinted at their estranged relationship during her acceptance speech.

"I love you like you're my dad," she said about her manager while accepting the award. "I love you so, so much. I don't love my dad, that's the thing, so that doesn't mean a lot but I love you like I would love my dad."