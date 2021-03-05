Adele Finalizes Divorce from Ex Simon Konecki Nearly 2 Years After Split: Reports

Adele and Simon Konecki have finalized their divorce, according to multiple reports.

A judge reportedly signed off on their divorce on Thursday, Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly both confirmed.

A representative for Adele did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In January, the former couple filed a judgment packet with the court in Los Angeles. At the time, the document had not been entered or signed by a judge to officially dissolve their marriage.

Adele, who shares 8-year-old son Angelo with Konecki, first announced their split in April 2019 following seven years together.

"Adele and her partner have separated," her representatives said in a statement to the Associated Press at the time. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Adele, 32, filed for divorce five months after news of the breakup, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and requesting joint custody of their son.

At the time, the divorce filing, obtained by PEOPLE, said that spousal support and separation of their assets and properties will be determined in mediation.

Last May, a source told PEOPLE that Adele and Konecki have been living across the street from each other in L.A. as they co-parent their child amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"They are doing what's best for Angelo," the source said. "Her son is her world."

In October, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Adele has been dating British rapper Skepta.