Adele Told a Fan She Lost ‘Like 100 Pounds’ During 'Amazing' Encounter: ‘She Seemed So Happy’

Lexi Larson, a 19-year-old Hingham, Massachusetts, native, got the surprise of a lifetime while on vacation in Anguilla.

When Larson and some family friends walked into Blanchards Restaurant and Beach Shack for dinner on Jan. 3, they were shocked to see Harry Styles dining at a table nearby — and the surprises didn’t stop there.

“A few minutes later, Adele came over and sat down next to me and my friend and was like, ‘So what can I do for you girls?'” Larson tells PEOPLE. “We were so excited. We were talking to her for a little while, and then she got Harry Styles to come over and sit with us also. We took a picture with Harry, and we talked to them for 15 minutes probably.”

Larson, who is a student at Elon University studying psychology, says they “talked about life and college and what me and my friend wanted to do.”

“They were more asking us questions,” she says. “It was a really positive experience. It was really cool.”

At first, though, Larson says that she and her friends barely recognized Adele due to her noticeably slimmer frame. (In September, multiple sources told PEOPLE that the singer was ramping up her fitness routine and choosing a healthier lifestyle.)

“She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience,” she says. “She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.”

While Larson and her friends were able to snag a picture with Styles, 25, she says that Adele, 31, declined to take one due to the fact that her 7-year-old son Angelo — whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki — was there.

“She said no because she didn’t want a lot of paparazzi at the moment or anything to get too crazy with her kid,” Larson says.

On Jan. 2, Adele was spotted out and about while enjoying the sunshine on a beach in Anguilla. She spent time on the island with Styles and late-night host James Corden, 41, to kick off the new year.

The British trio then made headlines over the weekend after Styles left a generous $2,020 tip on a $472.50 bill at Caribbean Fish Market on Saturday night.

A local restaurant employee shared the news on his Instagram.

“Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!” the employee wrote accompanying a photo of the bill. Styles left a handwritten note that said, “Happy new year!”

After fans learned of Adele and Styles’ tropical vacation, some began speculating that a music collaboration may be in the works.

The “Adore You” singer shared in a 2017 BBC radio interview that Adele gave him a copy of her album 21 when he reached the milestone age. NME reported that he also revealed that she sent him well wishes at the time saying, “I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck.”

”I think she leads by example, she’s the biggest, she’s amazing, she’s the best so she should be the biggest,” he said during the radio interview. “The thing with her is she’s a different thing, she’s just good at it, I like how she does everything, it looks very nice.”

Multiple sources recently told PEOPLE that Adele is prepared to release new music sooner than later.

“She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year,” said a source close to the artist. “She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”