Adele FaceTimes Boyfriend Rich Paul While He's Live-Streaming on Twitch and Sweetly Says 'Hey Baby'

Adele wanted to send her love to boyfriend Rich Paul — but he was busy!

While the sports agent, 41, was live-streaming on Twitch with popular content creator Kai Cenat on Thursday, the "Easy on Me" singer-songwriter called her boyfriend on FaceTime, sending viewers into a spiral.

Paul's phone started ringing in the midst of the live stream, and he reached into his pocket to pick up the call — as Cenat's face lit up upon realizing exactly who was on the other end. "Hey baby," said Adele, 34, after Paul answered the FaceTime.

"I'm streaming, I'll call you right back," he told the Grammy winner.

"Oh my God," she replied. "Who are you streaming [with]?"

"I'm streaming with my guy Kai," said Paul.

Cenat, 21, then exclaimed, "Hi Adele!"

"Alright, I'll call you," responded the powerhouse vocalist, before telling Cenat, "Hi, darling!"

Rich Paul and Adele. Johnny Nunez/Getty

After Paul hung up the phone, Cenat let out an excited, "Oh snap!" He then referenced one of Adele's chart-topping hits by singing, "Hello," and receiving a laugh from Paul.

The brief moment led viewers into a frenzy, with many excited comments flowing through the live stream afterward. "I LOVE ADELE," wrote one fan.

Adele's currently in the midst of her Weekends with Adele concert residency in Las Vegas, which was recently extended with more dates. "Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough and I know that, I know it's not enough," she said onstage at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace last month. "So I am coming back."

As she explained, the performer also intends to film and release the concert footage "to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it."

The new dates will take place between June 16 and Nov. 4, during what the singer called "a few weeks in June," more dates in the summer and additional fall shows.

During one of the Weekends with Adele shows in December, she marked Paul's 41st birthday by serenading him onstage.

In a video captured by Twitter user @shannonguestphotography, Adele, 34, said, "I love you more than life itself — we wish you happy birthday." She then went on to lead the crowd in singing the "Happy Birthday" song and let out a big laugh afterward.

Adele. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Last year, the 30 musician was featured on the cover of ELLE's September issue, where she opened up about falling in love with Paul. "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," Adele told the magazine.

When asked by ELLE if she would ever want to remarry after divorcing ex Simon Konecki in 2019 — with whom she shares 10-year-old son Angelo — the star replied, "Yes, absolutely."

"I definitely want more kids," Adele explained. "I'm a homemaker, and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is [my upcoming Las Vegas residency]. I wanna f---ing nail it."